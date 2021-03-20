A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Exploring Kankakee

You might remember me mentioning in my very first column I moved to the area in July 2020. Previously, I had lived in Frankfort for most of my life.

Moving is a big project and not one many enjoy. The pro to moving during a pandemic was I didn’t have much else to do, so it wasn’t as though I had much better to do.

The con has been I haven’t had much of a chance to thoroughly explore my new area.

Though I was able to safely venture out to Perry Farms and the Indian Caves during the summer on walks with my dog, winter put a pause on outdoor activities.

When I finally settled into my new home, I only had been able to do those walks and not get much further before the weather changed. Similar to most others, I predominately have been in my house for the past 12 months and, when not working, have been watching TV and reading.

Sometimes, I attempt to cook and exercise, but I’ll save those stories for a future column in which I roast myself.

So, for right now, I’m living vicariously through stories of those who have experienced Kankakee pre-pandemic. I’ve heard a lot about Merchant Street Music Festival and Friendship Festival and about how cool of a venue the Majestic is.

I’m excited to check these things out for myself. And, because I’m a person who just loves to make lists, I decided to make a running list of places to see and things to do in the area when things open further and the weather gets nicer.

The festivals and venue mentioned above are certainly on the list. On the subject of the Majestic, I want to hit all of the boutiques instead of that building and grab a coffee from Stefari. I also am looking forward to visiting the farmers market this summer and trying some of the delicious dishes from the food trucks.

I also would like to go back to Perry Farms and see some of the animals up close. I’ve seen a few while driving by, but I’d like to go introduce myself.

I also have heard a rumor there’s a bar and restaurant with a patio that overlooks the river, and that just sounds lovely. The older I get, the more I realize one of my only hobbies is eating on patios in warm weather.

There’s so much more to explore and likely so much more I’m not even aware of yet. I always am keeping my eyes peeled while driving around and always am asking for recommendations of where to go and what to do.

I actually have started a hand-drawn list I will continue to add to as time goes on. I’ve shared it to @LeddinLife on Twitter. Feel free to comment back with your ideas and favorite places.

Please feel free to suggest anything and everything food related, as I’m quite the bore in the kitchen.

I will say, from what I have experienced, I’ve made the right choice in moving to Kankakee County. I look forward to experiencing more, and seeing the area continue to grow in years to come.