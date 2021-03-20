5 Things about Spring

Daily Journal staff report

March 20 marks the first day of spring for 2021 and the Old Farmer’s Almanac shared the facts that make springtime so unique.

<strong>When is the first day of spring?</strong>

In 2021, the March equinox happened at 4:37 a.m. today. In the Northern Hemisphere, this date marks the start of the spring season. In the Southern Hemisphere, the March equinox marks the start of autumn, and the September equinox marks the start of spring.

<strong>What does the spring equinox mean, exactly?</strong>

The word “equinox” comes from the Latin words for “equal night” — aequus (equal) and nox (night). On the equinox, the length of day and night is nearly equal in all parts of the world. With the equinox, enjoy the increasing sunlight hours, with earlier dawns and later sunsets.

<strong>What happens on the March equinox?</strong>

On the March equinox, the Sun crosses the celestial equator going south to north. It’s called the “celestial equator” because it’s an imaginary line in the sky above the Earth’s equator. If standing on the equator, the Sun would pass directly overhead on its way north.

Equinoxes are the only two times per year the Sun rises due east and sets due west for all on Earth.

While the Sun passes overhead, the tilt of the Earth is zero relative to the Sun, which means Earth’s axis neither points toward nor away from the Sun. (Note, however, the Earth never orbits upright, but always is tilted on its axis by about 23.5 degrees.)

After the spring equinox, the Northern Hemisphere tilts toward the Sun. Although in most locations (the North Pole and Equator being exceptions) the amount of daylight had been increasing each day after the winter solstice, after the spring equinox, many places will experience more daylight than darkness in each 24-hour day.

<strong>Which day has the most sunlight?</strong>

The Summer or June Solstice is called the “longest” day of the year. The date of the longest day actually varies between June 20 and June 22, depending on the year and the local time zone. “Longest” day means it’s the day that gets the most daylight (versus darkness).

<strong>Are day and night equal on the equinox?</strong>

No, but they are close to equal. In reality, day and night are not exactly equal at the equinox for two reasons: First, daytime begins the moment any part of the Sun is over the horizon, and it is not over until the last part of the Sun has set. If the Sun were to shrink to a starlike point and we lived in a world without air, the spring and fall equinoxes would truly have “equal nights.”