What's happening this weekend: March 20 & 21

<strong>St. Patrick’s 5K</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Park District and BrickStone Brewery will be hosting an untimed St. Patrick’s Beer 5K Run/Walk on Saturday along the river. The event will begin at the River Road Sports Complex. Register at <a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>.

<strong>Greenhouse tour</strong>

Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhous, 10300 E. 9000N Road in Grant Park, will be conducting greenhouse tours at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday. At 10 a.m., they will provide a seminar on tips for growing.

<strong>Sip ‘n Shop</strong>

From 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Flight 102 Wine Bar at 565 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais will be hosting a pop-up shopping event. A wine and cocktail menu will be available for purchase. There will also be door prizes donated by vendors. Vendors attending will include The Harman House, Gabby’s Baked Goodies, Knockin’ on Holiday’s Door, Kathi Eastman Designs, Witch Way Creations, Serendipity Candles, Marketplace Creations and Tastefully Simple.

<strong>Spring pop-up party</strong>

From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, The Clothing Bar at 409 S. Main St., Bourbonnais will be hosting a spring pop-up party featuring clothing, accessories, home decor, sweets, beauty products and more. Vendors attending: Clothing Bar, Shop Shea Elizabeth, Willow Clothing Co., Dress Well Boutique and Evolve Clothing Company, Hair By Abby Renee, The Swanky Home, Prettiness, Sweets by Vane, Monarch Skincare, Dollhead Blow Dry Bar and Marissa Alford Boutique and Crafts.