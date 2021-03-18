This weekend at the movies: March 18, 2021

<strong>‘The Courier’</strong>

PG-13, 111 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Drama/suspense/war.</em> “The Courier” is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. At the behest of the UK’s MI-6 and a CIA operative, he forms a covert, dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky in an effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan and Merab Ninidze.

<strong>Review from Pam Powell, Reel Talk:</strong> “With so many moving parts in this puzzle, it would be easy to get lost, but with succinct writing and editing, the story is a heartfelt and captivating one, clearly relaying this complicated tale.”

<strong>‘Boogie’</strong>

R, 89 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a basketball phenom living in Queens, N.Y., dreams of one day playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend, high school, on-court rivals and the burden of expectation. Starring Taylor Takahashi, Taylour Paige and Pamelyn Chee.

<strong>Review from Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times:</strong> “The story of a Chinese American kid’s hoop dreams is hard to enjoy when the depictions of the game are so wrongheaded.”

<strong>‘Chaos Walking’</strong>

PG-13, 108 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt discovers Viola, a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets. Starring Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley and Nick Jonas.

<strong>Review from Peter Travers, ABC News:</strong> “A hot mess that throws a wet blanket of dystopian drivel over fresh young stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland. ‘Chaos Limping’ is more like it.”

<strong>‘Tom & Jerry’</strong>

PG, 101 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Animated/live-action comedy.</em> A legendary rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña and Rob Delaney.

<strong>Review from Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service:</strong> “Where the film flops is with the live-action elements. Not every performer can make it look like they are interacting with animated characters.”

<strong>‘The Croods: A New Age’</strong>

PG, 95 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Family/animation/comedy</em>. Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans — a family that’s a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together. Starring Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds.

<strong>Review from Slant Magazine:</strong> “The screenplay manages to strike a relatively deft balance between its character moments and the comedy-adventure set pieces that are the film’s real raison d’être.”