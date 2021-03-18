'Aretha,' 'QAnon' and 'The Gloaming'

Even viewers who have tired of the musical biopic will be impressed by “Aretha,” the third installment of “Genius” (8 p.m. Sunday, National Geographic, TV-14). It goes through the familiar motions of re-creating well-documented musical history and lovingly evoking the mid-20th century. But the source material is simply too rich to ignore.

“Aretha” unfolds in a series of flashbacks. We see Franklin (Cynthia Erivo) performing “Chain of Fools” in front of a loving audience and then get a glimpse of her childhood with her father, Rev. C.L. Franklin (Courtney B. Vance), a powerful, influential Detroit minister who also was rich enough to buy a new car on the spot. With cash.

A womanizer and no stranger to nightlife, Rev. Franklin’s parties included performances by Art Tatum and Dinah Washington, towering figures who recognized young Aretha’s talents. And she wasn’t groomed only for her talents. Washington’s tempestuous manager introduces himself to an adolescent Aretha and is later seen as her husband and manager, whose jealous outbursts pretty much scuttle her recording session at the legendary Muscle Shoals studio.

David Cross, best known for his goofy performance in “Arrested Development,” is cast here as record producer Jerry Wexler. “Aretha,” similar to “Development,” is linked to director Ron Howard.

While artfully presented, “Aretha” hardly reinvents the tired genre. Franklin’s career would span from the 1960s to the early 21st century, plenty of material for an eight-hour miniseries. But how much is too much of a good thing?

• Things move slowly in Tasmania. Starz debuts the Australian limited series “The Gloaming” (8 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA). Questions abound after the body of a middle-aged woman is found at the bottom of a gorgeous waterfall in a remote park in Tasmania.

Why was she rolled up in barbed wire and moved a considerable distance? And why was she found with the identity card of a student killed in the late 1990s?

And why does lead detective Molly McGee (Emma Booth) drink so much? Why does she drive a car from the 1960s? Why does she burglarize the house of a rich, handsome stranger? And why does she freak out (or clam up?) when Det. Alex O’Connell (Ewen Leslie, “Top of the Lake”) arrives from the mainland to help with the murder case? What’s their deal?

No one likes the obvious. But you easily can watch the first half-hour of “The Gloaming” and remain utterly bewildered. Nice scenery, though.

— Live-action series on Nickelodeon and Disney tend to focus on the precocious, like most, if not all, series about teens and tweens. The new series “Drama Club” (7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nickelodeon, TV-G) makes natural use of all that youthful energy, focusing on stage-struck young high schoolers who are at the same time nervous and eager to perform. Nerds to their classmates, they don’t seem to care how others view them — they’re too busy rehearsing their lines for their next production. Even if the last one only sold 20 tickets for a theater that seats 750.

In the opener, the choreographer’s injury sparks a crisis that has the thespians turning to an unlikely source: a jock.

• Those who believe in nothing will fall for anything. That quote is attributed to G.K. Chesterton, author of the “Father Brown” series of philosophical mysteries. It’s also an apt description of many interviewed in the six-part documentary miniseries “Q: Into the Storm” (8 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA).

Director Cullen Hobac spent three years studying the QAnon phenomenon and saw how the postings of an anonymous figure influenced the thinking (or at least the opinions) of many, convincing the conspiracy-minded of a secret cabal of satanic sexual predators at the top of Washington’s power pyramid.

Among the newsworthy clips in “Storm” are interviews with QAnon followers who believed they had been singled out for special greetings and messages from President Trump at political rallies. These secretive signals might deserve some attention as authorities investigate the inspiration, or instigation, for the violent attacks on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— The 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament (6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CBS; 5:15 p.m. and 8:10 p.m., TBS; 6:15 p.m. and 8:50 p.m., TNT; 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., Tru).

— After her grandmother’s death, a bayou beauty goes to New Orleans in search of her estranged father in the 2021 shocker “V.C. Andrews’ Ruby” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A photographer gets misty around her hunky tour guide in the 2021 romance “Chasing Waterfalls” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— “The Human Cost of COVID” (8 p.m., CNN) visits Dalton, Ga., where the pandemic has struck one citizen in seven.

— The target of a serial predator (Amanda Seyfried) springs into action when he targets her sister in the 2012 thriller “Gone” (8 p.m., HBO Signature). Seyfried has just been nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar for her role in “Mank,” streaming on Netflix.

— The animated cosmic spoof “Final Space” (9:30 p.m., Cartoon Network, TV-14) finds Gary and Mooncake in search of the edge of the universe as the series enters its third season.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): The Oath Keepers; white supremacy in the military; a Georgia school system that returned to in-person education with the help of the Centers for Disease Control.

— A wrongly accused man needs help on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Dean’s arrest presents complications on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A new hire must corral a self-destructive movie star (Peter O’Toole) for his guest spot on a live TV showcase in the 1982 comedy “My Favorite Year” (5 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-14), director Richard Benjamin’s love letter to Sid Caesar’s “Your Show of Shows,” an inspiration for “SNL” and an incubator for comedy writers including Mel Brooks, Neil Simon, Woody Allen, Carl Reiner and Michael Stewart.

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, r) ... “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Antiseptic aspirations on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... “Game of Talents” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Two vintage helpings of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).