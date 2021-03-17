Bradley Library seeks prom dresses

Bradley Public Library is currently accepting dress donations for their prom pop-up shop. Dresses, shoes, jewelry and other accessories will be accepted through March 25.

On March 27 and 28, the library will host the pop-up. In order to accommodate COVID concerns, appointments will need to be made in advance.

The shop will offer one free dress and accessories per high school student. All high school students are welcome.

Register for the event through the library’s calendar at <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>. The Bradley Public Library is located at 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley.