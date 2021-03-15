RANDALL: Creating kitchen zones

Do any of you remember how your kindergarten classroom was set up? Are you wondering what that has to do with organizing your kitchen?

What I remember about kindergarten is there was a dress-up zone – I think that was my favorite. As my kids went to kindergarten, I learned about more zones. There was a reading zone, a math zone, an art zone, a writing zone, a science zone, etc.

So today I am going to help you organize your kitchen by creating zones. When you create zones in your kitchen, it’s easier to find what you are looking for and, more importantly, where to put things away.

I have been seeing lots of ideas on Pinterest and Facebook about coffee bars that people are setting up in their kitchens. A beverage zone is a good idea.

We have a beverage zone in our kitchen that is near the sink since you need water for the Keurig. The coffee mugs are in the cabinet right above the coffee maker and the extra coffee is right below. Any other condiments you need to enhance your beverages should be stored nearby.

My most important zone in the kitchen, probably because I don’t drink coffee, is the baking zone! I love to bake and it’s so easy when everything is right there to use.

I keep all my baking goods such as flour, sugar, brown sugar, powder sugar in Tupperware containers in my lazy Susan cabinet in the corner.

Along with the goods are the mixing bowls, hand mixer and beaters, with measuring cups and measuring spoons all very close by.

Of course, the cookie sheets and baking pans are also stored within hands reach of the baking goods.

I once worked with a client where we set up a lunch-making zone. When I arrived at her house to help her organize, it was always shortly after her kids got on the bus.

Every time, the sandwich bags were sitting on the kitchen island.

I asked her the day we were organizing the kitchen where she kept them.

She pointed to a cabinet on the other side of the kitchen, but since she always used them on the island every day, she rarely walked over to put them away.

I asked her if it would make more sense to store the bags where she uses them — right in the island. Hence, we began to create a lunch-making zone using her kitchen island cabinets for the items she used regularly when making lunches.

We had a place for sandwich bags, containers used for lunches, thermos, lunch bags, reusable water bottles, plastic silverware and everything else she needed. She thought it was brilliant! And all the items she used every day to make lunches were stored away in the convenient cabinets right below where she packed those lunches.

Can you think of zones that would make sense in your kitchen?

Once you have a zone and a place for everything that you need in that zone, it makes it easier to find things and put things away.