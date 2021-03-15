Acorn's 'Bloodlands' not to be missed

One look at James Nesbitt’s face tells you we’re in for serious business. The star of “The Missing,” a gripping drama about a man’s search for his vanished child, returns in “Bloodlands,” streaming on Acorn.

We first meet Tom Brannick as a poker-faced dad meeting his daughter’s intended for the very first time. Four minutes into this domestic scene and he’s called off to work, a surprise assignment that involves loading a handgun before starting his car.

He’s Det. Tom Brannick, of the Belfast police, sent to investigate a car ditched in the harbor linked to a local mob figure long associated with the IRA. As he makes clear to his subordinates (and to viewers), the lines separating political provisionals and organized crime are rather murky at best.

Evidence found at the scene stuns Brannick into silence. A postcard sends the clear message an old killer has returned, an assassin linked to several murders from the time of the 1998 accords that brought peace to Northern Ireland. The murders were thought ugly and incendiary enough to potentially scuttle the fragile peace, so officialdom swept the case under the rug — despite the fact the killer might have been inside the force and despite the fact one of the victims was Brannick’s wife.

This taut drama showcases Nesbitt at his most intense, playing a man for whom police work, the personal and the political are linked in every conceivable way. Highly recommended.

• A last-minute complication threatens to stain the rose-petaled path to Matt’s happiness on the season finale of “The Bachelor” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). A reunion and recap follow (9 p.m.), with intimations of an earthquake for “Bachelor Nation.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Hen glances back on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).

• Jilted by an older woman, a swaggering servant seduces her daughter in the 2020 shocker “Pool Boy Nightmare” (7 p.m., LMN, TV-14).

• Eyewitness testimony comes under scrutiny on “All Rise” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• Graver concerns keep key players and coaches from the big game on “Beartown” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• A son’s allegation leads to Mom’s exhumation on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A space brick illuminates an earthly secret on “Debris” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• The “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG check local listings) documentary “My Country No More” surveys North Dakota’s boom-to-bust fracking experience from the point of view of a young woman descended from generations of farmers and ranchers who has seen her community divided and land despoiled.

• Host Sunny Anderson oversees a Peeps-centric parade of holiday confections on “Easter Basket Challenge” (9 p.m., Food, TV-G).