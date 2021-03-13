Library Life: Week of March 13

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.

• Kids Trivia: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, the library will host “All About Everything Trivia for Kids,” which will cover a variety of fun facts. The winner will receive a $25 Amazon gift card. Register for this Zoom/Kahoot event by emailing Rory at rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org.

• Coffee 101: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, attendees will learn about all things coffee via Zoom. Caleb Benoit, of Connect Roasters, will lead the event. Email bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.

• Creative Careers: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, the library invites students Kindergarten through fifth grade to meet professionals in the area and learn about their field of work.

• Garden Book Club: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, a book club will be held via Zoom for gardening enthusiasts. Master Gardener Holly Froning will be part of the event.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.

• Craft Club: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, children first through sixth grades are invited to draw, paint and upcycle everyday items. The club meets the third Wednesday of each month.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

Because of COVID, Grant Park Library is offering free library cards to all children in the Grant Park School District for the remaining school year.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available. Please note “Friends of the Library” will not be meeting until the spring because of COVID.

• To-Go Lunch: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday, the library will have free nutritious meals available to grab and go for children (18 years and younger).

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

The library has reopened to the public. Face masks are required. No more than 15 patrons at a time (time limited to one hour). Thirty-minute use of computer by appointment only. Curbside pick-up available to; please give staff a one-hour notice for pick up time. Time blocks for seniors and immuno-compromised patrons are from 10 to 11 a.m. daily.

• There is a 4 Leaf Clover project available for pick up starting today. Call the library for pick up times.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.

• Storytime with Ms. Jen: Available online at all times. This month’s story is “There’s A Wocket in My Pocket” by Dr. Seuss.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writer’s Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join Pembroke Library via Facebook Live (@PemLib) for a writing club.

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.