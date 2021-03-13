KCC's VP of academic affairs shares career journey

Just after the start of the new year, Kankakee Community College welcomed the new vice president for academic affairs, Kiana Battle. She makes time for a phone interview between meetings on a busy Tuesday morning.

While sitting in her new office, she describes one item that’s prominently placed on her desk — a small sign that reads “faith.”

The knickknack has followed her from her desk as dean of career programs at Moraine Valley Community College, and it probably will stick with her until retirement, she said.

“It’s one of the first things you see when you come into the office,” Battle said. “It speaks volumes [that] my faith is strong, and I truly believe that if you have faith, if you believe in things, then it will come to fruition. You just have to believe.”

Battle said “faith” is one of her mantras; it’s both a reminder to persevere when life gets difficult and also a nod to her faith in God. She said she respects those who might believe in something other than God, but faith itself always is important to have.

“That’s one of the things that has driven me throughout my life journey — my strong faith,” she said.

<strong>Getting here</strong>

Battle didn’t take a typical career path to working higher education, but the different steps on that path have helped create the woman she is today. A former newscast director, Battle said coworkers always can tell when she is coming down the hallway.

“I was accustomed to walking pretty fast because of the fast-paced newsroom that I spent so much time in,” she said. “My early years of my career, everything was so fast-paced, so deadline driven. To this day, I walk fast.”

Battle said she loved her job as a newscast director for WMAQ television (NBC Channel 5) in Chicago and still considers it part of who she is, hanging onto the leadership and risk-taking skills she honed there for 12 years.

She changed gears when she was asked to help develop the visual and media communications program at Kennedy-King College in the South Side Chicago neighborhood of Englewood.

The college had new TV and radio stations on campus and wanted professionals with industry experience guiding the curriculum.

Battle was promoted from director of the media program to associate dean of instruction for career programs. She later accepted a position as assistant dean of career programs at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Heights in January 2014 and was promoted to dean in October of the same year.

<strong>Drawn to Kankakee</strong>

When Battle saw the academic affairs position posted at Kankakee Community College, it seemed as though the opening presented itself at just the right time and place.

“It’s almost as though I have to pinch myself because when this opportunity came about, it just seemed like it was the perfect opportunity for me, a natural transition and a natural progression from the roles that I’ve had previously,” Battle said.

Her familiarity with KCC stemmed from her work at Moraine Valley. When she would help faculty and administrators research best practices for career programs, KCC came up often.

“I’ve always looked at Kankakee [Community College] as a good example,” she said. “Now, I don’t have to watch from afar. I can now be a part of it.”

She also has been fond of the Kankakee area for a long time. Battle grew up on the South Side of Chicago and every so often would join a friend’s father on fishing trips to Kankakee.

“I remember it being a beautiful area and one I wanted to become more familiar with eventually,” she said.

She now resides in a nearby South Chicago suburb and said she looks forward to working in the Kankakee community.

“The thing I’ve always known or heard about Kankakee and the surrounding community is that it is very close-knit,” Battle said. “The community college here, I can tell that it’s a lifeline. It’s very valued. I would like to contribute. There’s already a lot of great things happening here, and I just would like to be a part of that.”

<strong>Career-defining moment</strong>

While running the media program at Kennedy-King, Battle learned one of her students was homeless and living with her son in a shelter. Battle knew she couldn’t ignore this, so she reached out to people in her network and was able to locate free housing for the student and her son until she was able to get on her feet.

“That’s when I realized that my responsibilities were far beyond the title that was on my business card,” Battle said.

Battle said the experience opened her eyes that a lot of students were in similar situations. She helped connect the college with area organizations that help homeless populations.

“Sometimes there were difficult days, but I felt as though I was truly making a difference,” Battle said.

<strong>Sharing her story</strong>

During her career, Battle never has been afraid to share her own life story. She believes that’s one reason students connect with her.

“I am a single mom, raising my daughter primarily alone with the support of my family. Things weren’t easy, but I persevered,” she said. “I was able to get my doctorate while my daughter was in high school. It was a challenge, but I didn’t miss a track meet. I was always there to support her.”

Her daughter, Brooke, is now 20 and studying political science in hopes of becoming a lawyer.

Battle said she is not afraid to talk about single motherhood and growing up in the inner city because, “You never know how your story can encourage someone else.”

“There’s things I don’t mind sharing with students to let them see what can be on the other side if they persevere and just don’t give up,” Battle said.

“Being a single parent and trying to finish school, there were times I worked two jobs. I understand the plight. There’s a light at the other side. If you just keep your faith, there’s light at the other side.”