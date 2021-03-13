A TAYLOR MADE LIFE: Learning to love cats

All right, I’ll be honest with you. Up until the beginning of last year, I had a thing against cats. I didn’t explicitly hate them or refuse to be around them or anything; I just assumed they had an agenda that was not in my favor. Here’s what the real issue was — I didn’t understand cats, and we generally fear what we don’t understand.

So what changed? Well, I started seeing someone who was the father of two cats. As the mother of a puppy, I was touched by his affection for animals and his expression of enjoying having the cats as company. (Yes, for the sake of this column, I’m going to use terms “mother” and “father” in referring to pet ownership — I’m aware it’s lame; stay with me.)

When I first went to Keegan’s house, I had to mentally prepare myself for interaction with the cats. “Play it cool, man,” my inner monologue said. “They can probably smell fear.” So, I walked in with the tactic of, if they want to come to me, they can — but I won’t get up in their business, as I was aware this is something cats frown upon; one of the many ways they differ from dogs.

Upon walking into the house, Keegan’s cat, Leaf, immediately came near me to scope out the situation. Then came his older cat, Beach, who sniffed me out. This was interesting to Keegan, as he said Beach typically is cautious of new people and usually hides until they’re gone. By this, I was honored. We shortly left for dinner, and it made for a nice introduction to the cats.

Fast forward to now — I have moved into Keegan’s house and have become a cat mom. While I can’t say I’m a feline expert, I can say I love these two dudes and am very glad they’re in my life. Not only because they’re sweet and cuddly but also because they’re incredibly entertaining. Here’s what I’ve come to learn about cats thus far:

They like to fit themselves into boxes (and I mean that literally). Apparently cats live by the motto, “If I fit, I sit.” Leaf in particular loves when we get packages in the mail, as that means he will have a new domain. From what I’ve gathered, it seems these boxes act as safety blankets for them, allowing them to be part of what’s going on while feeling secure.

While on the subject of contortion, they love to loaf like Wonderbread and get themselves into smaller, cozier positions. And, it’s adorable.

Speaking of bread, they also like to “make muffins” (knead their front paws into things such as blankets, the mattress or even you). This is Beach’s favorite thing to do and is a nighttime ritual of his. He can’t cozy up for sleep until he makes approximately nine batches of muffins (in between which he takes a break to eat).

Their food and water bowls are also a safe space, and I often find toys hiding in the food bowls. This is almost like a resource guarding act, which is something they have in common with their puppy brother, Teddy, who scours the house for a place to hide his bones. I can’t directly communicate with him, so I only can assume this is in the event of a nuclear fallout when the production of his kibble no longer is in service.

Similar to dogs’ barks and cries, their meows communicate different things. Certain meows are happy and playful; others let you know to give them space. Sometimes, Leaf will be meowing from another floor of the house, I’ll meow back, and this will repeat for five minutes. Some of the most stimulating communication I’ve ever experienced.

While some cats out there might have an agenda, I now know they’re nothing to be feared. I never thought I’d be a cat mom, but I’m thrilled I am.

