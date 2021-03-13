5 facts about St. Patrick's Day

Similar to any other holiday, St. Patrick’s Day has its own traditions, get-ups and food associated with it. St. Patrick’s Day also has a lengthy history. The following are five facts about the holiday, according to <a href="https://www.history.com" target="_blank">History.com</a>.

<strong>1</strong> <strong>The real St. Patrick was born in Britain</strong>

Much of what is known about St. Patrick’s life has been interwoven with folklore and legend. Historians generally believe St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, was born in Britain (not Ireland) near the end of the 4th century. At age 16 he was kidnapped by Irish raiders and sold as a slave to a Celtic priest in Northern Ireland. After toiling for six years as a shepherd, he escaped back to Britain. He eventually returned to Ireland as a Christian missionary.

<strong>2 Leprechauns likely are based on Celtic fairies</strong>

The red-haired, green-clothed Leprechaun commonly is associated with St. Patrick’s Day. The original Irish name for these figures of folklore is “lobaircin,” meaning “small-bodied fellow.” Belief in leprechauns likely stems from Celtic belief in fairies — tiny men and women who could use their magical powers to serve good or evil. In Celtic folktales, leprechauns were cranky souls, responsible for mending the shoes of the other fairies.

<strong>3. The shamrock was considered a sacred plant</strong>

The shamrock, a three-leaf clover, has been associated with Ireland for centuries. It was called the “seamroy” by the Celts and was considered a sacred plant that symbolized the arrival of spring. According to legend, St. Patrick used the plant as a visual guide when explaining the Holy Trinity. By the 17th century, the shamrock had become a symbol of emerging Irish nationalism.

<strong>4. The first St. Patrick’s Day parade was held in America</strong>

While people in Ireland had celebrated St. Patrick since the 1600s, the tradition of a St. Patrick’s Day parade began in America and actually predates the founding of the United States.

Records show a St. Patrick’s Day parade was held on March 17, 1601, in a Spanish colony in what is now St. Augustine, Fla. The parade, and a St. Patrick’s Day celebration one year earlier, were organized by the Spanish Colony’s Irish vicar Ricardo Artur.

<strong>5. Corned beef and cabbage was an American innovation</strong>

The meal that became a St. Patrick’s Day staple across the country — corned beef and cabbage — was an American innovation. Ham and cabbage were eaten in Ireland, but corned beef offered a cheaper substitute for impoverished immigrants. Irish-Americans living in the slums of lower Manhattan in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, purchased leftover corned beef from ships returning from the tea trade in China. The Irish would boil the beef three times — the last time with cabbage — to remove some of the brine.