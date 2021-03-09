Kankakee Kultivators host gardening presentation

KANKAKEE — At 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kankakee Kultivators, along with Holly Froning, will present “How To Become a Master Gardener.” The event will be held in the fourth floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library.

Froning is the Master Gardener and master naturalist program coordinator for Kankakee County. She has been with the Illinois Extension for 27 years and has served in three counties.

At the event, she will be presenting the requirements of obtaining the distinction of “Master Gardener” from the Illinois Extension office.

The program is free and no registration is required.