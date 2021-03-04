What's happening this weekend: March 5, 6 & 7

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

The classic rock band, Just Roll With It, will be playing from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at Brookmont Bowling Center. There is no cover for the event, and the venue is located at 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee.

<strong>Aroma Park Food Disbursal</strong>

From 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, there will be a food disbursal sponsored by the Village of Aroma Park, Aroma Park United Methodist Church and ACOM (Agape Community Outreach Ministries). This will be located at Aroma Park United Methodist Church. 210 W. Third St., Aroma Park. There are no income or residency requirements. It will be a socially distanced, boxed distribution. Visitors can pull up to the south entrance from the east side of the alley. Signs and directions will be available.

<strong>Painting and psychics</strong>

At 6 p.m. Friday, Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, will be hosting a paint night with Kathi Eastman Designs. Participants will be painting a shamrock wine glass. The class is $25 with all materials and instruction included. Call 815-573-5564 to reserve a spot. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, there will be a psychic fair at the facility featuring Mystic Dreams by Sarah. Readings are $20 for a 15-minute card reading or $20 for a 15-minute crystal healing or color therapy healing session. A portion of funds raised will be donated to two animal shelters.

<strong>Align with Your Light</strong>

At 2 p.m. Saturday, Align Light Yoga and Healing Community, Mindful Sound Energy Healing and Allison Marie will be hosting “Align with Your Light,” a yoga, Reiki and sound healing session. Align Light Yoga is located at 185 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Tickets can be purchased at <a href="http://alignlightyoga.com" target="_blank">alignlightyoga.com</a>.

<strong>Bon Appétit Bourbonnais</strong>

The Village of Bourbonnais invites diners to “Bon Appétit Bourbonnais” — a restaurant support and rebate program. Through April 4, patrons who spend $100 or more at any Village of Bourbonnais eating establishment will be eligible to receive a $10 Visa rebate gift card in addition to being entered into a grand prize drawing for a $500, $250 or $100 Visa gift card. There are 42 locations included in the dining local event for residents and non-residents.