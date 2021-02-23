BEST BITES: A unique take on eggrolls

It doesn’t seem possible with snow up to our knee caps, but it will be spring in just 26 days! I can’t wait because that means green grass, April flowers and the Farmers’ Market reopening.

There is a joyful feeling when people gather at the market. I love the plants, vegetables and of course, the food trucks. The smell coming from a food truck on a cool morning is intoxicating.

You don’t have to wait for the Farmers’ Market because there is a food truck that you can visit anytime — The Neighborhood Kitchen. Natalie White, owner of Steam Hollow in Manteno, highly recommended the catering service. She uses them quite often at her establishment.

The Neighborhood Kitchen is owned by Jennifer Brunetta and her mother, Sue Carroll. The mother and daughter team started at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market in spring of 2014. Now they will be celebrating their seventh year.

They were awarded second place in the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce EnterpriseU competition in 2016. You can find them at Steam Hollow once a month, as well as other local events and festivals. Check out Steam Hollow’s Facebook page to see where they will be each week.

The Neighborhood Kitchen is unique in that they specialize in eggrolls — not just any eggroll but American-style eggrolls. Jennifer explained the concept of American-style eggrolls originated from trying to get her family to eat leftovers.

“I am a cook and tend to cook to ‘feed the neighborhood,’ and my family would not eat leftovers,” said Brunetta.

She started putting the leftovers in eggrolls and the family loved them. “Other family and friends tried them and loved them, too!” she said. And, so began The Neighborhood Kitchen and American-style eggrolls.

Eggrolls come in various flavors. The Bella is stuffed Portobello mushroom with a creamy Florentine sauce and the Buffy is a buffalo chicken eggroll. Kids will love the mac and cheese eggroll.

For people who like to spice it up, try the Papa — a jalapeno popper with cream cheese, cheddar and jalapeno. Have a sweet tooth? Try the Carmella which is a salted caramel brownie, or the Susie with strawberries, blueberries and sweet cream. For a variety, order the eggroll sample with nine eggrolls, three each of any combination.

If you are starving, they have the K3 Klassic which is a gourmet grilled cheese with three cheeses and garlic parsley sauce on sourdough bread. Little Italy looks scrumptious — it’s the classic gourmet grilled cheese with bruschetta.

There are also various sides, including warm spinach dip and tortilla chips, fried green beans or sweet potato fries.

Need something convenient to keep on hand? Call them to order frozen packs for appetizers, quick lunches or snacks. They offer variety packs from which to choose. For instance, choose from a variety of eggroll combinations that include the sweet and the savory.

To place an order for frozen packs from The Neighborhood Kitchen, visit their Facebook page at <a href="https://www.facebook.com/theneighborhoodkitchen" target="_blank">facebook.com/theneighborhoodkitchen</a> or email <a href="mailto:theneighborhoodkitchen2014@gmail.com" target="_blank">theneighborhoodkitchen2014@gmail.com</a>.

Order by Monday for pickup on Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the St. Patrick’s Church parking lot — located at 378 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

When the Kankakee Farmer’s Market opens this spring, you won’t have any trouble locating their food truck — there’s always a long line waiting for those eggrolls!