This weekend at the movies: Feb. 18, 2021

<strong>‘The Croods: A New Age’</strong>

PG, 95 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Family/animation/comedy</em>. Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans — a family that’s a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together. Starring Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds.

<strong>Review from Slant Magazine:</strong> “The screenplay manages to strike a relatively deft balance between its character moments and the comedy-adventure set pieces that are the film’s real raison d’être.”

<strong>‘Judas and the Black Messiah’</strong>

R, 126 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Historical drama/biography.</em> Offered a plea deal by the FBI, William O’Neal infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to gather intelligence on Chairman Fred Hampton. Starring Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons and Martin Sheen. The film releases Friday, Feb. 12.

<strong>Review from Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times:</strong> ”Shaka King and the production team have done a stellar job of plunging us into the tinderbox that was late 1960s Chicago, when the city was in the national spotlight far too often for the wrong reasons.”

<strong>‘Land’</strong>

PG-13, 89 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Drama</em>. A local hunter brings a grieving lawyer back from the brink of death after she retreats to the harsh wilderness of the Rockies. Starring Robin Wright, Demián Bichir and Kim Dickens. The film releases Friday, Feb. 12.

<strong>Review from Pam Powell, Reel Talk:</strong> “Wright, in her feature directorial debut, captures the unforgiving elements from behind the camera and finds a way to embrace them as her character. This gorgeous film allows us to see the healing powers of nature with respect and awe.”

<strong>‘The Little Things’</strong>

R, 128 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Thriller, crime/drama</em>. Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon joins forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter to search for a serial killer who’s terrorizing Los Angeles. As they track the culprit, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case. Starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto.

<strong>Review from Rolling Stone:</strong> “[“The Little Things”] knows it has a job to do, and it does that job well. It entertains.”

<strong>‘The Marksman’</strong>

PG-13, 108 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> Jim is a former Marine who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexican border. But his peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel. Starring Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick and Juan Pablo Raba.

<strong>Review from Vulture:</strong> “As a bare-minimum action flick, “The Marksman” is mostly serviceable.”

<strong>‘Monster Hunter’</strong>

PG-13, 103 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Fantasy/action/thriller</em>. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. Based on the global video game series phenomenon “MONSTER HUNTER.”

<strong>Review from New York Times:</strong> “We’re left to process a Post-it-sized plot, numbing fight sequences and dialogue along the lines of “My God!” and “Aargh!””

<strong>‘News of the World’</strong>

PG-13, 118 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Western/adventure/drama</em>. Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing news from across the globe. Kidd crosses paths with Johanna, a 10-year old girl who was taken in by the Kiowa people to be raised as one of their own. Johanna is being forcefully returned to her biological aunt and uncle. Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs, across the harsh and unforgiving plains of Texas. The long journey soon turns into a fight for survival as the traveling companions encounter danger at every turn – both human and natural. Starring Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel and Neil Sandilands.

<strong>Review from NPR:</strong> “There’s a lot that’s familiar and conventional in “News Of The World” to go with little tugs of something more interesting in its premise. Savor the tugs.”

<strong>‘Wonder Woman 1984’</strong>

PG-13, 151 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/fantasy.</em> Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

<strong>Review from Newsday:</strong> “A serviceable sequel, elevated by its radiant leading lady and an over-the-top villain.”