1st person accounts in A&E's 'I Survived a Crime'

We’re getting to the point when every moment of our lives ends up on someone’s camera. All of that footage would be daunting except for the fact no one, not even its subjects, has the patience to watch it. Given the choice between wading through a literal lifetime of footage and a 15-second TikTok experience, the latter wins out every time.

The grim new series “I Survived a Crime” (9 p.m., A&E, TV-14) shows actual people being victimized and then offers post-trauma interviews about how their split-second decisions ensured their survival. This 20-episode, half-hour series uses home-surveillance cameras, streetlight police cameras and cellphone footage to present sporadic moments of mayhem and terror.

We see a father and his two daughters surrounded in their vehicle by inebriated vagrants who pound on their car windows and shout racist taunts, insisting the father, a Black man, had stolen the car. His terrified daughters capture their ordeal on their phones as Dad keeps his cool in the shopping mall parking lot.

Another home surveillance tape captures three armed intruders breaking into a woman’s basement. After the owner’s phone call to 911 is interrupted, she breaks out a handgun and starts shooting, leaving one man to bleed to death in her driveway.

It’s not clear how “entertaining” this is. It’s a sure bet some might find it to be video catnip. The grainy footage and lack of professionalism of the presentation seems to add to its adrenaline-pumping nature. While presented by ABC news veteran Gio Benitez, it’s closer to pornography than journalism. Call it fear porn.

• A woman in a professional and personal rut gets a wakeup call from her much younger self in the Korean romantic comedy “Hello, Me!” now streaming on Netflix.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Seen recently in Netflix’s “Mank,” Gary Oldman portrays Winston Churchill as he galvanizes the British Isles to take on Hitler alone in the 2017 epic “Darkest Hour” (5:55 p.m., MoMax).

• Halstead is rattled on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A winner emerges after a season retrospective on “The Masked Dancer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) finale.

• The 2012 historical epic “Lincoln” (7 p.m., HBO) explores the political realities faced by the 16th president (Daniel Day Lewis) in the last few months of his life.

• A woman develops doubts about her new friend’s mother in the 2020 shocker “Mommy Is a Murderer” (7 p.m., LMN, TV-14).

• A blaze breaks out at a homeless encampment on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• The two-part series “The Black Church” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) explores the relationship between the church and community organizing, from Martin Luther King Jr. to the 2020 Senate race in Georgia.

• Can loose lips still sink ships when your face can’t move? “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” (8 p.m., Bravo, TV-14) enters its 11th season.

• A new drug dealer takes desperate measures on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Wild in the streets on “For Life” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Callie joins a high-profile firm as “Good Trouble” (9 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) moves into its third season.

CULT CHOICE

A concentration camp survivor (Rod Steiger) retreats from a changing world into the confines of his East Harlem shop in the 1964 drama “The Pawnbroker” (8:45 p.m., TCM, TV-MA). Groundbreaking in its time for its depiction of the Holocaust, homosexuality and nudity during the Code era. Morgan Freeman’s (uncredited) screen debut.

SERIES NOTES

Stereotypes compete on “Tough As Nails” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Geoff and Erica face facts on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Bean counters want to shut down the high school on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Franklin’s noble gesture on “American Housewife” (7:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... Ecuador intrigue on “SEAL Team” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Love or confusion on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A tiff with Nancy on “Nancy Drew” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A girls’ night unravels on “Call Your Mother” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... An emotional moment on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Max Greenfield is booked on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS, r) ... Sen. Bernie Sanders and FINNEAS appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Post Malone, Mary Steenburgen and Matt Cameron visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) ... Marc Maron and Royal Blood appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).