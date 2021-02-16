RANDALL: Clear out the clothing clutter

Is your house too small? Or might it be that you have too much stuff?

So many times, that is the problem. The reason our house starts feeling too small is because we keep accumulating stuff and not getting rid of the excess. In other words, you need to have a process for getting rid of items, just like buying new items is a process for getting more items.

One day a woman called me interested in my organizing services. I chatted with her on the phone long enough so I had a good idea of what she was struggling with. During the conversation she said, “I think our house is too small.” That’s when I said, “Could it be that you just have too much stuff and nowhere to put it?”

So, she started saying that she dreads doing laundry because there isn’t room in the drawers to put it away. That’s when I asked her if she had a process for getting rid of clothes. Her solution was to buy more dressers and that’s when she thought her house was too small for more furniture to hold all the stuff.

There are a couple different processes you can put in place for getting rid of excess. In my examples I am going to use clothing as everyone has clothes!

I would start with kids’ clothes. As kids grow, they need bigger clothes. So, every season it’s a good idea to go through their clothes and see what fits from last year. If it doesn’t fit and you don’t have anyone to hand it down to, then you need to put it in a donate box.

I remember when my three were small and they would put something on to wear and realize it no longer fit, they knew to pile it in the hallway and I would move it to the donate box. It wouldn’t hurt to have a donate box ready and available at all times.

The other sign of having too much is when you realize it doesn’t all fit in the dresser drawers that you have. So, when you go to put something away and it doesn’t fit in the drawer — it’s time to make room by removing something else.

For adult clothing, a good rule that many want to live by is if you buy a new shirt you have to remove an old one; same with jeans, sweaters, etc. I also like to remove items I just haven’t worn.

Statistics show that we wear 20 percent of our clothing 80 percent of the time. So why hang on to the other 80 percent? I go through my clothes twice a year when I am swapping the warmer-weather clothing for the winter-weather clothing and vice versa.

I know you might have special occasion attire that you will want to keep since it’s only worn once in a while, but that outfit you wore on New Year’s Eve in 1999 could probably go away!

If clothing isn’t your issue, then whatever the extra stuff you have, make sure you have a limitation to how much you need to keep and a process of how to get rid of it. Always have a donate box close at hand so when you come across items you no longer need, you can easily put them somewhere.