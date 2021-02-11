What's happening this weekend: Feb. 12-14

<strong>Love the Wine You’re With</strong>

Manteno Golf Club is hosting a dinner and wine pairing event. Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, wine sommelier Joe DiMaggio and chef Danny Ayers will be on hand serving perfect pairings for Valentine’s Day. The event is $60 per person and the cost includes a four-course dinner and wine. Reservations required and payment is due at the time of reserving. Only 50 tickets are available and reservations can be made at 815-468-8827. The event is open to the public and more information and a menu are available at <a href="https://www.mantenogolf.com/love-the-wine-youre-with-event" target="_blank">mantenogolf.com/love-the-wine-youre-with-event</a>. Manteno Golf Club is located at 7202 N. 4000E Road, Manteno.

<strong>CPR for Healthcare Providers</strong>

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, CPR trainer Kimberly Lund RDH, BA will be teaching a CPR course for healthcare professionals. The class is $50 per person and completion of the class provides participants with a CPR card, valid for two years. The cards will be available that day. The class will be held at Route 113, Kankakee. Email <a href="mailto:cprcertifikim@gmail.com" target="_blank">cprcertifikim@gmail.com</a> for more information (including additional location information) and to reserve your spot.

<strong>Be My Valentine at The AC</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County and the Arts Center of Kankakee County will be hosting an art event where visitors can shop the display spaces of local artists and crafters displaying and selling their artwork and crafts for Valentine’s Day. The event will be at the Arts Center of Kankakee County, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bradley. Please note that the event was originally scheduled for Feb. 6 and ran in last week’s paper. However, the event was rescheduled to Feb. 13 due to weather.

<strong>Valentine’s Photo Op</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, a self-serve photo op will be available at Northfield Square Mall. Featuring a red-lit fountain background under a red arch, the mall invites friends, couples and families out to enjoy a safe self-serve selfie station. This will run through Valentine’s Day. The mall is located at 1600 N. State Route 50, Bradley.

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

The band, Just Roll With It, will be performing classic rock music from 9 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Rich’s Tap/Buckhorn (25 N. Dixie Hwy, Momence). There is no cover for the event.

<strong>Love Mug Sip and Paint</strong>

At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, Top Notch Knots & Pots is holding a class for participants to paint love mugs. The cost is $35 per person and includes all supplies. Top Notch is located at 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais.