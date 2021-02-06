New 'Lifestyles' releasing Tuesday!

Releasing on Tuesday, Feb. 9, is the first 2021 edition of "Lifestyles of Kankakee County!"

Included in this issue is expert advice on self-care and heart health, self-help book and podcast recommendations, a delicious dining out profile, sweetheart selfies from local residents and so much more.

Pick up a copy from The Daily Journal (8 Dearborn Square, Kankakee) or by subscribing at <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com" target="_blank">daily-journal.com</a>. The magazine is also available at local businesses and libraries.

