What's happening this weekend: Feb. 6 & 7

<strong>Family Gym Time</strong>

On Saturday, Feb. 6, the Kankakee Valley Park District is hosting family gym time at the KVPD Rec Center. From 9 to 10 a.m., 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday in February, family fun will be available for families up to 6 people. Each time slot is $20 per family and includes usage of gym equipment and half the gym. Equipment is sanitized between each family. Registration is required for use and registrations can be made by calling 815-939-1311. For more information, visit <a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>.

<strong>Aroma Park Food Disbursal</strong>

From 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, a food distribution will be held at Aroma Park United Methodist Church, 210 W. Third St., Aroma Park. The distribution is sponsored by the Village of Aroma Park, Aroma Park United Methodist Church and ACOM (Agape Community Outreach Ministries). There are no income or residency requirements. The boxed distribution will be socially distanced. Pick up will be at the south entrance from the east side of the alley.

<strong>Be My Valentine at The AC</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County and the Arts Center of Kankakee County will be hosting an art event where visitors can shop the display spaces of local artists and crafters displaying and selling their artwork and crafts for Valentine’s Day. The event will be at the Arts Center of Kankakee County, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bradley.

<strong>2nd Anniversary at Steam Hollow</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. is celebrating two years. Starting at noon Saturday, Feb. 6, the brewery will have bands throughout the day. They will also have a special release anniversary beer, commemorative two-year anniversary tin tackers for sale, raffles every hour starting at 1 p.m. and the yearly buy-in for the Machinist Mug Club. Food available from MiaBella’s Wood Fired Pizza.

<strong>Valentine’s Photo Op</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, a self-serve photo op will be available at Northfield Square Mall. Featuring a red-lit fountain background under a red arch, the mall invites friends, couples and families out to enjoy a safe self-serve selfie station. This will run through Valentine’s Day. The mall is located at 1600 N. State Route 50, Bradley.

<strong>Family Breakfast</strong>

The Bradley American Legion will be hosting a family breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. The event will be held at Auxiliary Unit 766, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Adult Paint</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, Kankakee Valley Park District and Little Me Studio will be hosting an adult paint class at the Civic Auditorium and is $26 per person (ages 18 and up). The class will be led by Little Me instructor Trenna VanVleck. Attendees will paint with acrylics on 11”x14” canvas. All materials are included and the theme of this class is Valentine’s Day. For more information and registration, call 815-939-1311 or visit <a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>.