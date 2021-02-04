The Best of Sundance 2021

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival has come to a close after offering more than 70 full-length feature films and dozens of short films to viewers around the world.

While the festival didn’t take place in that energetic and quaint town of Park City, Utah this year, the buzz around new films, stars and filmmakers was just as loud. And more people than ever were able to see films from the safety and comfort of their homes or in partnering “Satellite Screens.”

As the dust has begun to settle, the winners have been announced and record-breaking film sales have been recorded — “CODA” sold to Apple TV+ for over $25 million, breaking Neon’s Hulu purchase price for “Palm Springs” last year for $17.5 million and 69 cents.

I didn’t see all 72 films, but of the fraction I did see, there were many standout films — some of which you’ll be able to see in the coming months. So, without further ado, here are my top films of the 2021 (virtual) Sundance Film Festival.

<strong>8.</strong> “Jockey” brings us to the physically challenging and competitive world of horse racing as Jackson (Clifton Collins, Jr.), an aging jockey, yearns to win one more championship with dear friend and trainer Ruth’s (Molly Parker) newly acquired horse, before he retires.

Upon the arrival of Gabriel (Moises Arias) who claims to be Jackson’s son, relationships are tested along with the priorities and the definition of a true success. This thoughtful film gently reveals the gritty world of racing as well as the humanity of those who endure it.

<strong>7.</strong> “First Date” is a genre-defying film as it melds comedy, crime thriller and adventure in a sweet coming-of-age movie. First-time feature film writers and directors Manuel Crosby and Darren Knapp harness the energy and drive of two newcomers to the film arena—Shelby Duclos as Kelsey, a confident, tough and intelligent young woman and Tyson Brown the awkward teen Mike who has a crush on Kelsey.

Buying a dilapidated car by a shady swindler, Mike’s life unravels as he attempts to make it in time to pick up Kelsey for their first date…and survive. It’s a violent yet comedic story that somehow has heart with over-the-top characters that we love to watch. Check out my interview with cast members at <a href="https://www.tinyurl.com/FirstDateInterview" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/FirstDateInterview</a>.

<strong>6.</strong> “How It Ends” is written and directed by the husband-wife team of Daryl Wein and Zoe Lister-Jones about how Liza (Lister-Jones) spends her last day on Earth as three asteroids head her way by the night’s end. Accompanied by her “Younger Self” (Cailee Spaeny), the two walk through L.A., making amends with friends and family.

It’s an all-star cameo production with Olivia Wilde, Fred Armisen, Bradley Whitford and more whose characters all have their own way of dealing with the demise of the world. Filled with plenty of laughter, there’s also an element of introspective poignancy that makes this light film a bit more meaningful. For the full review, visit <a href="https://www.tinyurl.com/HowItEndsMovie" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/HowItEndsMovie</a>.

<strong>5.</strong> “Passing” is the directorial debut from Rebecca Hall as she retells Nella Larsen’s story from 1929 of two women struggling with their identity as Clare (Ruth Negga) passes for a white person and Irene (Tessa Thompson) wrangles with inequities. Clare insinuates herself into Irene’s family, longing for a sense of belonging to the Black community, but the tension between the two women builds due to jealousy, love and judgment.

Artistically filmed in black and white, “Passing” creates a complex story that is as relevant today as it was in 1929. Both Thompson and Negga give nuanced and thoughtful performances and Hall shows us that she is a force to be reckoned with behind the camera. For the full review, visit <a href="https://www.tinyurl.com/PassingMovie" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/PassingMovie</a>.

<strong>4.</strong> “Summer of Soul,” which won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award in the U.S. Documentary category, takes us back to the summer of 1969 when on the other side of the Hudson River from the Woodstock Music Festival, the Harlem Cultural Festival was being held.

Director Questlove masterfully reveals never before seen footage from the festival with prominent musicians such as Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, Gladys Knight & The Pips and so many more. Interviews with powerful Black leaders of the time, historical events and incredible concert footage are used to paint a fuller and more vibrant picture of an era and event that was buried for decades. But now, thanks to Questlove and the medium of film, this can now see the light of day…and we are better for it.

<strong>3.</strong> “Judas and the Black Messiah” punctuates that there are too many missing pieces of our American history. Daniel Kaluuya stars as Fred Hampton, the Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party who, in 1969, died for his convictions because of an FBI informant, William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield).

Taking us into the secretive meetings and how O’Neal found himself in this position is revelatory as we are plunged deeper and deeper into a volatile situation. We are no stranger to Chicago’s violent and racist history and director Shaka King thrusts us back in time with this narrative to remind us of the relevancy of this story today. The film releases Feb. 12.

<strong>2.</strong> “CODA” (Child of Deaf Adults) hits all the right notes in this Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award-winning film. Starring Emilia Jones as Ruby, the only hearing person in her family, her future seems regrettably set as she is the sole connection to the hearing world for her family.

Gifted with a singing voice, she longs for more, but the high schooler is torn between independence and her family’s dependency upon her hearing. While the common tropes of young love, childhood angst and a familiar story arc are used, the film is unusual with its cast and the issues of the deaf community. This is a heartfelt story filled with laughter and love that will please any audience.

<strong>1.</strong> “Land” is Robin Wright’s feature directorial debut that takes us on a journey of healing at the loving yet harsh hands of Mother Nature. Running from a tragedy and the constant reminders, Edee (Wright) attempts to live in solitude in a run-down shack in the Pacific Northwest mountains.

Secluded and unprepared, she nearly succumbs to her surroundings if not for the kindness of a stranger (Damien Bichir) who has his own demons with which he wrestles. Wright captures the unforgiving elements from behind the camera and finds a way to embrace them as her character. This gorgeous film allows us to see the healing powers of nature with respect and awe. The film releases Feb. 12. For the full review, visit <a href="https://www.tinyurl.com/LandMovie" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/LandMovie</a>.