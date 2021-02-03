Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and the City of Kankakee is celebrating local businesses and lovebirds, alike. The city is launching the first-ever Love My City, Love My Sweetie campaign which will be a downloadable coupon book filled with local deals for Valentine’s Day.

Any business in the Kankakee area can submit a holiday deal via a form found at <a href="https://bit.ly/3r45lr4" target="_blank">bit.ly/3r45lr4</a>. To submit, include the business name, address, email, business hours, details of the special and the expiration date.

The city’s marketing and communications coordinator, Jasmyne Humble, is hoping that the length of the special runs for at least Valentine’s weekend (Friday, Feb. 12, through Sunday, Feb. 14), but recommends that it last for an entire week, beginning Friday, Feb. 12.

“We ask that, when they submit the coupons, it runs through those three days or longer,” Humble said. “Just to give people time to download [coupons] and show it to local businesses.”

The coupon book can be downloaded on the city’s website starting Feb. 12 — the same date that Humble recommends businesses send their deals in by. The coupon book will stipulate that customers can use the coupons either by printing them or showing the coupon on their phone.

While the idea started with making a coupon book of deals from local restaurants, it evolved to where it can include any local business.

“Let’s say your sweetie needs an oil change, a local automotive shop could present a special for that,” explained Humble. “We’re really leaving [the ideas] up to the business owners.”

Love My City is a national campaign, and Humble credits Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong for bringing it to Kankakee, which is one of the smallest cities to be represented by the campaign.

Last year, the city launched Love My City, Love My Grad, which featured photos on the city’s website of local graduates to celebrate their accomplishments as many in-person graduation ceremonies were canceled. In December was Love My City, Love My Recipe which was a collaborative recipe ebook made up of recipes from residents.

“We really wanted to do something special for Valentine’s Day,” said Humble. “I’ve just been trying to be creative with how we can celebrate all things in our city. Including business owners, the people, the community, everything.”

For more information, see the official press release for the initiative on the City of Kankakee’s website at <a href="http://citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">citykankakee-il.gov</a>.

If you are a local business with a Valentine's special — or if you know of a business with a Valentine's special — submit your deal at <a href="https://www.bit.ly/3r45lr4" target="_blank">bit.ly/3r45lr4</a>. For more information, visit <a href="https://www.citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">citykankakee-il.gov</a>.