Murder on a private submarine: 'The Investigation' on HBO

“The Investigation” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-14) offers more evidence truth truly is stranger than fiction. In 2017, a young Swedish journalist named Kim Wall agreed to interview mercurial Danish businessman Peter Madsen aboard his homemade submarine. Days after the submarine was reported missing, Madsen was rescued and later charged with murdering Wall while under the waves.

The six-part scripted miniseries follows the events that came to be called “The Submarine Case” in Danish media. Pilou Asbaek, who played the heavy Euron Greyjoy on “Game of Thrones,” appears in this miniseries that ran on Danish TV last fall.

“The Investigation” also streams on HBO Max.

• “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) investigates another movie inspired by real events. The documentary “9 to 5: The Story of a Movement” recalls efforts to organize secretaries and office workers in the 1970s, when such “women’s work” was held in low regard and when “the girls” in the office were treated like personal servants, fired at whim and often subject to degrading sexual advances by their male supervisors. A confluence of the women’s movement and the labor movement that almost never is mentioned on television anymore, it would go on to inspire the popular 1980 movie starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, with Dabney Coleman as the heavy. Parton would write and record the film’s hit theme song.

This documentary offers a wealth of period footage of the organizers behind the movement as well as interviews with the women decades after their radical stand. It also includes clips of period shows such as “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in which Lou tells Mary he can fire her at any time, and more recent scenes from “Mad Men” as Peggy learns the ropes. It also includes industrial movies from the 1960s and ‘70s, extolling the wonders of clerical work. Well worth watching.

• Fans still recovering from the end of the college football season might stream “Bucket List” on Crackle. Hosted by Brian “The Boz” Bosworth, “List” presents a road trip tour of football college towns and their iconic stadiums, and interviews coaches, fans and former players.

A college star for Oklahoma who played for the Seattle Seahawks in the late 1980s, “The Boz” projected the kind of over-the-top self-regard that would have made him perfect for reality television, professional wrestling or televangelism. He was the subject of a “30 for 30” documentary, “Brian and the Boz,” in which he expressed regret for the “Boz” character that took over his life.

• Now streaming on the subscription service Discovery+, “Nostradamus: End of Days” promises to reveal “exactly how the world will end.” But you have to sit through eight episodes first.

The installments arrive on a weekly basis, covering natural disasters that just might bring the Big One. First up “Seismic Destiny” discusses Nostradamus’s predictions of earthquakes. Next Monday’s “Water’s Rising,” looks at world-ending floods.

CULT CHOICE

Directed by Irwin Allen, the 1978 thriller “The Swarm” (8:30 p.m., TCM, TV-14) featured a cast of familiar faces, including Michael Caine, Katharine Ross, Richard Widmark, Richard Chamberlain, Olivia de Havilland, Ben Johnson, Lee Grant, Jose Ferrer, Patty Duke, Slim Pickens, Bradford Dillman, Fred MacMurray and Henry Fonda. Critics savaged this little honey bee of a disaster movie, with conclusions such as, “All the actors involved in this fiasco should be ashamed.” It ranks among the worst in history, right up there with Ed Wood’s nonsensical “Plan 9 From Outer Space” (7 p.m., TV-PG).

