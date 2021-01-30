Library Life: Week of Jan. 31

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.

<strong>• Toddler Town:</strong> At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Ms. Rory is hosting Toddler Town. Toddler Town videos are posted Tuesdays at 10 a.m. on the library’s Facebook Page and YouTube.

<strong>• Rom-Com Trivia Night:</strong> At 7 p.m. Friday, test your romantic comedy movie knowledge. The winner of this event will receive a $15 Amazon e-gift card. Register by emailing bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.

<strong>• PJ Storytime at Home:</strong> At 7 p.m. every Monday, the library will post a storytime from one of their youth department staff on Facebook and YouTube.

<strong>• Puzzle Piece Wreath:</strong> At 4:30 p.m. Friday, start celebrating Valentine’s Day early with yet another one of Marley’s seasonal crafts. Pick up a Make-and-Take bag at the library starting today and complete the craft alongside Marley’s posted video on Friday. Register on Bradley Library’s events page, and find the materials you’ll need and the ones provided in the bag.

<strong>Edwin Chipman Public Library, Momence</strong>

The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.

• Please keep an eye on next week’s calendar for a number of mid-February events.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• Because of COVID-19, Grant Park Library is offering free library cards to all children in the Grant Park School District for the remaining school year.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.

<strong>• Winter Reading:</strong> Participants up to 17 years old can complete a BINGO sheet of challenges for the month-long program that runs through Feb. 6. To sign up, call the Youth Services department at 815-937- 6960.

<strong>• Toastmasters:</strong> From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom, Toastmasters will help participants hone their communication skills. Contact williams1529@sbcglobal.net, or go to Key City Toastmasters on Facebook for further information.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

The library has reopened to the public. Face masks are required. No more than 15 patrons at a time (time limited to one hour). Thirty-minute use of computer by appointment only. Curbside pick-up available; please give staff a one-hour notice for pick up time. Time blocks for seniors and immuno-compromised patrons are from 10 to 11 a.m. daily.

<strong>• Storytime:</strong> 10:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday on Facebook.

<strong>• Every Saturday:</strong> Limestone has a new Grab-and-Go craft that can be picked up at the library while supplies last.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.

<strong>• Storytime with Ms. Jen:</strong> Available online at all times.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Keep an eye on the library’s Facebook page for live videos of workshops and tutorials.

<strong>For more information and to sign up for events, go to:</strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edwin Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609