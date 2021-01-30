A TAYLOR MADE LIFE: The art of a time capsule

When I was a few months away from wrapping up my high school career, I decided to turn the journal I was obsessed with at the time into a time capsule. I set a goal to fill the 200-or-so-paged book with as much as possible about who I was at that point in time and what I hoped for in the future.

Upon my 2012 graduation, I put the journal in a shoebox with “DO NOT OPEN UNTIL 2022” written in all caps on the side of the box. I included photos and some other relics inside the box, as well. With just more than a year to go, I proudly can say I have yet to look at the journal or through the shoebox.

This was something I continued to do every few years. I made another time capsule around the time of my college graduation and then another a few years later. I encouraged friends to do it so I had companionship on this journey. They didn’t quite get how to do this for themselves, which inspired me to create a template.

I eventually took this idea and published it into a template others could use for themselves. “The Time Capsule Journal” was released in summer 2019 with a children’s edition that released the next summer.

The concept is to answer prompts in the here and now, and then to come back in the future and answer follow-up questions. This is something of a self-progress report to see how you have grown and changed during time.

If I’m being honest, I feel as though I change every day. With every new thing I learn and every new experience I have, I continue to evolve. Instead of pining about the past or wishing for the future, I try as best as possible to appreciate the now.

That being said, I am incredibly excited to look through that blue and green colored journal I carried with me everywhere all those nine years ago. I’m not so much interested in seeing what I wrote as I am in <em>how</em> I wrote.

I think we have a tendency to look back on the past with rose-colored glasses, and we don’t always remember what something was like in that exact moment. It’s common to forget how we felt at one age the moment we turn another age, and this distance only grows with time.

If you’ll allow me to get up on my nerdy, journal-entry-loving soapbox (or perhaps shoebox is more appropriate), I encourage you to write a letter for your future self to read.

Now, this open date doesn’t have to be 10 years from now. It can be five years, one year or even six months. Who are you in this moment in time and where do you want to go? We are already one month into 2021 — what do you want to remember from this time?

This idea ties into the upcoming issue of “Lifestyles of Kankakee County” (Which I cannot wait for all of you to see!), as it focuses on the idea of self-care. More specifically, making the effort for something such as a time capsule is not only a form of self-care (in that you’re journaling your thoughts), it is a form of forging a stronger relationship with yourself.

At the end of the day, that’s the most important relationship of all.