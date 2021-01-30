5 Classes from Kankakee Park District, Little Me Studio

The returning partnership of Kankakee Valley Park District and Little Me Studio offers a number of children’s activities to help entertain and pass the time during the cold, indoor months. To register for classes, go to <a href="https://www.kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>, and go to “Online Registration” listed under “Programs & Events.” All classes are held at the Civic Auditorium (803 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee).

<strong>1</strong> <strong>Yoga Kids</strong>

Yoga Kids provides an engaging experience for ages 4 and older. Set to music and with traditional yoga poses, the class helps to redirect scattered energy and regain focus. Yoga mats are provided, and the class runs from noon to 12:45 p.m. on Saturdays between Feb. 20 to March 13. The fee is $34, and the registration deadline is Feb. 17. Adult participation is required.

<strong>2 Little Musicians</strong>

In the music and movement programs, children ages 2 to 4 get to sing and move while getting their first taste of different musical beats and rhythms. Instructors introduce children to new musical styles and songs and movement to music are designed to provide a positive musical experience for parents and young children. The class runs from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Mondays from March 1 to 22. The class is $40, and registration closes Feb. 24. Adult participation is required.

<strong>3 Science Lab</strong>

For ages 5 to 10, the Science Lab develops a set of thinking, reasoning, teamwork, investigative and creative skills children can use in all areas of their lives. Each week, a new activity will be explored that will encourage curiosity, experimentation and exploration. The class runs from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. on Thursdays and is in two sessions, one running from Feb. 18 to March 11 and the other from April 1 to 22. Registration deadlines are Feb. 12 and March 26, respectively. The class is $80 per student and includes a kit.

<strong>4 Art Enrichment for Remote Learners</strong>

For ages 5 to 10, the class is developed specifically for homeschoolers and remote learners. This interactive program integrates light art instruction, art history and art technique in a single class with the goal of encouraging exploratory participation and developing dynamic, creative thinkers while fostering a lifelong love of art and self-expression. All materials are included and the class is $66 per student. Running from 1:15 to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, the class is offered in two sessions. The first is Feb. 20 to March 13 (registration deadline Feb. 13) and the second is April 10 to May 8 (registration deadline is April 5).

<strong>5 Story + Messy Art</strong>

This class — for ages 2 to 4 — will consist of a story read by an energetic and entertaining Little Me instructor. After the reading will be sensory, process art and messy activities related to the story. The class aims to reinforce skills such as relaxation, focus, self-esteem and emotion sharing and helps build cognitive skills such as comparison, planning and problem solving. This class requires adult participation. The spring session will be from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Mondays running from April 12 to May 3. Registration opens Feb. 1 and is $56.