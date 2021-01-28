Weekend Events: Jan. 28 - 31

<strong>Pay It Forward Comedy Show</strong>

At 6 p.m. tonight, comedians will band together via Zoom to help raise money for The Looney Bin in Bradley, as this venue (similar to all others) has been hit hard as a result of the pandemic. The event is organized by Pay It Forward Comedy through The Comedian Company. Comedians include Paul Morrissey, Christine Little, Jason Salmon, Richard Sarvate and Dustin Cole. The night will close out with a set from “Seinfeld” actor Steve Hytner. To donate and receive the Zoom link, call 815-933-8232.

<strong>Winter Canvas with Kathi Eastman Designs</strong>

At 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, Top Notch Knots & Pots will host a paint night with Kathi Eastman. The painting class is $25 and includes all of the supplies. For more information and to make a reservation for the class, call 815-573-5564. Top Notch Knots & Pots is located at 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais.

<strong>Kundalini Gong Healing + Mantra Meditation</strong>

From 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, Align Light Yoga and Healing Community will host a healing and mantra meditation class. Kundalini Yoga is designed to provide calmness in rough circumstances due to its positive effects on the glands and nerves and its power to release tension from the inner organs. The workshop, featuring extended gong and sound healing, will be focused on bringing peace and calm to your entire being. Cost for members is $25 (use code KUNDALINICALM) and non-members is $30. A ticket link is available on Align Light Yoga’s Facebook. Note that there is limited space at this event due to social-distancing measures. Align Light Yoga and Healing Community is at 185 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Prizefighter at Hoppy Pig</strong>

From 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, and Saturday, Jan. 30, Prizefighter will be performing crowd-favorite live acoustic tracks on the Hoppy Pig stage. The bar is located at 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

<strong>2nd Annual Galentine’s Day Sip n’ Shop</strong>

From 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, Flight 102 will be hosting a sip and shop event co-hosted by Made for Me Boutique. Enter to win a mystery door prize from each of the vendors including Flight 102. Vendors include Made for Me Boutique, The Harman House, Gabby’s Baked Goodies, Kathi Eastman Designs, Knockin’ on Holidays Door and WitchWay Creations. Flight 102 is located at 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.