Can you trust an 'addict' with your life savings?

As many homeowners know, renovations can range from time-consuming to all-consuming. The glut of home renovation and “house-flipping” shows apparently has created unrealistic expectations for some. After all, not everyone has a bottomless budget or the means to create a great “reveal” in the third act of their latest project.

For these TV victims, HGTV offers yet another TV show, “Rehab Addict Rescue” (8 p.m.), hosted by Nicole Curtis, of “Rehab Addict.” In her first episode, Curtis flies in to advise a couple who fell in love with a home built in the 1920s but quickly discover electrical wiring dating back to the “Downton Abbey” era can be less than enchanting.

Curtis is hardly the first, or the worst, host to depict homeownership as little more than a quick way to make money. For most mere human beings, a home is a place to create a life and identity outside of the demands of earning, spending and “work.”

Curtis and her ilk turn domestic life upside down, not unlike the way shows such as “The Bachelor” turn the natural desire for love and companionship into a sleazy spectacle. Curiously, while Curtis extols the virtues of homes’ genuine bones and period details, many scripted shows, particularly sitcoms, depict characters “living” in the most generic settings, little more than catalog showrooms. Call me old-fashioned, but I believe comedy creators who fail to fashion a believable living room really haven’t fully thought through their characters.

Speaking of characters, Curtis appears to have fashioned her “act” on Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods character from “Legally Blonde.” She marches around her DIY projects in a confident, even imperious, manner, clutching a tiny dog as a living, breathing accessory. Such people are to be avoided.

• Shudder, the subscription streaming service devoted to horror, offers “The Queen of Black Magic.” This 2019 Indonesian shocker follows a group of adults, raised in an orphanage, who return to pay their respects to an elderly caregiver, only to discover their old home’s more diabolical aspects.

• A childless couple (Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter) kidnap a celebrated quintuplet in the 1987 heist comedy “Raising Arizona” (8:30 p.m., Cinemax), directed by the Coen Brothers. Frances McDormand and John Goodman, who would become fixtures of the Coens’ films, also appear. Hunter now is appearing on NBC’s “Mr. Mayor.” Cage hosts Netflix’s “History of Swear Words.”

— Visible manifestations of an adolescent’s emotions become her guides in the 2015 Pixar fantasy “Inside Out” (7:30 p.m., Freeform). Director Pete Docter (“Up”) would later direct the 2020 Pixar feature “Soul.”

A student’s lie sparks a scandal in the 1961 adaptation of Lillian Hellman’s stage drama “The Children’s Hour” (9:15 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), starring Audrey Hepburn, Shirley MacLaine and James Garner. A theme revisited in Ian McEwen’s novel “Atonement” and its 2007 film adaptation.

