BEST BITES: Chow down on Super Bowl Sunday

Millions of people will sit in front of their TVs to watch Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. Not only is the football game fun, but so are the commercials, half-time show and, most importantly, the food. At our house, it’s known as Parkay’s “Supper” Bowl Party.

Because of the pandemic, things will be quite different — fewer guests and less food. I love to plan and prepare food for large parties, and we enjoy a houseful of people for the football game. This year there will be two people standing around our “trough,” as we call it. Wings for two, please!

Whether you’re watching at home with family and friends or going out, here are a few recommendations for you. Remember to plan early.

<strong>Jimmy Jo’s BBQ</strong>

Call the BBQ restaurant in Bourbonnais and let Jim Johanek do the work for your party.

Featured is a Super Bowl Family Pack for $34.99 that includes a pound of pulled pork, buns, two large sides and a dozen wings.

Jim’s featuring smoked wings for $9.99 per dozen either buffalo style or choose one of his two sauces – Chicago Sweet or Texas Spicy.

Super Bowl specials will be pre-arranged catering orders with pick up from 2 – 4 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.

Check out their website for their catering menu at <a href="https://www.jimmyjosbbq.com" target="_blank">jimmyjosbbq.com</a>.

Jimmy Jo’s is located at 665 N. Convent, Bourbonnais. Call 933-7500 to place your order.

<strong>Hoppy Pig</strong>

The Bradley bar and restaurant will have a Super Bowl special for fans — $10 domestic beer buckets; $4 Illinois craft pints; gourmet hot dog specials and 10 wings for $8. This is dine-in only. The specials will be from kick-off until final.

Hoppy Pig is well known for having 42 beer tap handles and a great selection of over 100 beers available. They also have some fantastic lunch fare. Entrees include house-smoked meats, such as burgers, steaks, brisket, pork, pork belly and more. They also have a tremendous selection of fine cocktails.

We stopped in for lunch. I ordered the Wow Chicken, which is a hand-breaded, buttermilk and bacon fried chicken topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade buttermilk dressing on a brioche bun. It was so tasty — crispy, juicy and a fantastic blend of flavors on one bun.

Dave chose the barbeque short rib sandwich with in-house smoked short ribs, caramelized pickled red onion, pepper jack, mixed greens and Cajun aioli on a grilled sourdough bun. The sandwiches came with fries, tater tots, coleslaw or substitute soup. I ordered homemade chili and it was fantastic.

The food is delicious and the service is excellent. The prices are very reasonable since the portions are very generous. My order made a total of four lunches.

Hoppy Pig is located at 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. Call 815-614-3134. Follow them on Facebook and visit <a href="https://www.hoppypig.com" target="_blank">hoppypig.com</a> for specials, menus and more.

<strong>Anthony’s Pizzeria and Family Restaurant and Pub</strong>

Owner Brit Fogle said there is some significant remodeling being done at Anthony’s in Manteno. Watch for an updated menu that will include some local favorites, beautiful surroundings and a great staff.

The kitchen is open, with indoor dining available at Copeland’s next door. Brit said they still have carry-out and free delivery.

Dine-in will continue at Copeland’s while renovations are taking place. If you haven’t checked it out yet, now is the time! It’s gorgeous! Indoor and outdoor enclosed patios are open!

Make sure you stop in at Copeland’s for specials, giveaways, raffles and more during the Super Bowl. Follow their Facebook page for more details closer to the event.

Copeland’s is located next door to Anthony’s at 51 N. Main, Manteno. Don’t forget to follow Anthony’s Pizzeria and Family Restaurant and Pub on Facebook, or call 815-468-3484.

Here are some Super Bowl party food consumption numbers from past years:

• Average of 14 guests at a Super Bowl party

• 11.2 million pounds of potato chips

• 4 million pounds of pretzels

• 2.5 million pounds of nuts

• 14 billion hamburgers

• 1.33 billion wings are eaten annually. That is over 700 million chickens for the 100 million people watching.

• 10 million pounds of ribs

• Over 88 million pounds of cheese

• 50 million cases of beer