A TAYLOR MADE LIFE: Seinfeld 101

A few summers ago, I decided to see what all of the fuss was about with “Seinfeld.” Now that I’ve seen every episode, I see why it’s one of the most iconic shows of all time. Additionally, it’s a show I’ve learned quite a bit from. I quickly fell in love with the characters and the interconnected brilliance of each episode’s storylines. Though I embarked on this journey solely for entertainment purposes, I wound up learning a thing or two from each character. While I’m not sure that’s entirely a good thing, I choose to see it as an entertaining thing.

Let’s start with the namesake. A continuous storyline with Jerry’s character is he dates a number of, seemingly, great women, but nothing serious ever comes to fruition. While his reasons for ending some of the relationships are trivial, there’s something to be said for not settling for someone just because it’s convenient.

Even though he might not have been the best at keeping up with romantic relationships, he was always a loyal friend and son. Though he might have been making fun of them constantly, he always was around when they needed him. And, in turn, their anecdotes provided great fodder for his stand-up routines. While the show didn’t delve too deeply into the trajectory of his career as a comedian, it was entertaining how his acts were interjected into episodes. And, he left us with how best to handle telemarketing calls.

Next, we have the engaging patheticness of George Costanza. This guy is the first to admit how inadequate he is but at the same time thinks he’s the greatest and most important being on the planet. He always labeled himself a liar, but he was somehow the most transparent of all the characters.

Honestly, there isn’t a whole lot to learn from George other than it is always good to have dreams (e.g., to either be the best latex salesman or architect in the city) even if you do nothing to achieve these goals and to be careful what you wish for. George spends much of the show in search of a lasting relationship. When he finally becomes engaged to Susan, he realizes what he thought he wanted wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

Though I’m sure this wasn’t the intention, it was a good reminder to keep doing your own thing and not compare yourself to where other people are in their lives. But, most importantly, George taught us the art of an amazing outgoing voicemail recording in the style of “The Greatest American Hero.”

As for the character I connected the most with, we now venture to Elaine Benes. Aside from the fact we’re both equally skilled in dancing, the storyline of her career was an aspect of the show I really enjoyed. Also, she understands the importance of needing a Sunday night wind-down before beginning a new week.

One of my favorite running jokes was her enthusiastic push of someone while yelling, “Get out!” She exists in a male-dominated environment while simply being herself and not as a stereotypical bimbo. My favorite thing about Elaine is she just kept going, no matter the situation. She worked a job she hated for Mr. Pitt and kept going. She continued putting herself out there in romantic situations even though luck was never really on her side. But, my favorite memory of this character was the (in my opinion) iconic “Stella!” scene.

Finally, for my favorite character on the show (and quite possibly my favorite character in TV history), Cosmo Kramer. When I’d watch the show in passing, I always assumed Kramer was just an obnoxious doofus who was there for the sake of being funny. But, when I actually watched the show, I found him to be the most charming and kind-hearted of all of the characters.

While he made as many mistakes as the rest of the group, he always had the best intentions. However, the most intriguing part of Kramer’s character was the passion with which he lived his life. He had no solid or stable goals, but whatever zany plan he came up with, he always gave it 110 percent. Whether it was helping the New York Fire Department find faster routes to their calls, adopting a highway or inadvertently taking an office position, Kramer always attacked his goal with gusto and an eager “giddy up!”

Regardless of their misguided, misanthropic ways, the gang was a very endearing group of people. With the comedic geniuses of Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards (not his stand-up) and, of course, Larry David, a show about nothing turned into a lasting cultural phenomenon that still delights its audience all these years later.

Whether you love it or hate it, you can’t deny how refreshing it is to watch a situational comedy in which people actually are honest about some of the moronic, everyday annoyances we endure.