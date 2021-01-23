5 questions with Steve Hytner of 'Seinfeld'

Actor and comedian Steve Hytner made his mark on television history as Jerry’s wannabe-protégé, Kenny Bania, on “Seinfeld.” Hytner, who is performing in the Pay It Forward Comedy virtual Zoom show benefitting The Looney Bin, answers the Daily Journal’s five questions.

<strong>Who was your inspiration when first starting out in comedy and acting?</strong>

I do two things: acting and standup, and they’re very different with different inspirations. I would say stand-up wise, it was Steve Martin. He started performing in arenas, which had not really been done before, and was taking stand-up comedy and making 17,000 people laugh as opposed to 150 in, say, a nightclub or something.

So, he was a big inspiration for me, and he was doing things that had never been done before. And that’s kind of in the idea of “who makes you laugh?” and he makes me laugh, so he inspired me that way.

Once I started doing stand-up, then I started getting inspired by different people who could act out their act instead of just being funny on the written page — Jim Carrey and people like that were just unbelievable to me.

And when I think of the word inspiration, I think of it as “Could I ever, ever get to the point where I could do that?” No matter what business you’re in, some people you look at and think, “I could do that.” And sometimes, you look at someone and go, “Hmm, I don’t know if I could do that.”

<strong>What advice do you have for up-and-coming actors/comedians?</strong>

These businesses have changed so drastically, especially the acting end of it. When I came up, you would send your picture and resume to agents and managers and try to get representation for them to send you on auditions. Now, it’s so different.

I think now, you’re better served to try to create your own content you can send out to show people what you can do — which really was not done when I started out 150 years ago. I think for acting, that’s the main difference.

I would not rely so heavily on agents and managers and representation; I would be much more aggressive with creating my own content. It’s so available now, and it’s so inexpensive to create your own content, which was not the case years ago.

Then, with comedians, which kind of ties into my previous answer, young comedians are obsessed with writing material. And, it’s true, you have to write material and have new material. But what they really should focus on is stage time; some would say they do.

You have to figure out who you are as a comedian — who are you up there? The audience wants to know who you are, too. They don’t want to just live and die by each joke, and the comedian doesn’t want to live and die by each joke. [The audience] wants to know who he is and have a sense of where he is going with that point of view, anyway.

To me, I would say, yes, focus on writing, but also focus more on getting up and getting stage time. Stage time is everything for a comedian.

<strong>What’s been your most memorable fan interaction?</strong>

“Seinfeld” is such a huge show, such an 800-pound gorilla, that if I walk out of the house, someone is going to scream, “That’s gold, Jerry!” And that’s fine and I’ve enjoyed that over the years. So, my interaction with fans [happens] a lot.

One that just stands out to me because it was just so quick and so funny to me — I was in Manhattan, and I was doing what I always do, about to step off the curb and into the gutter area before the light had changed and whizzing by me is some guy on a really nice bike, and he was moving fast, he damn near killed me. And the only thing I heard as he went by was, “Careful, Bania.” The mere fact he could identify me at that speed just floored me. I thought to myself, “Well, this is the first time getting recognized saved my life.”

<strong>What was your favorite part of working on 'Seinfeld'?</strong>

So many favorite parts, it’s hard to really pick. I do know one of the things that was so great and enjoyable, the reputation was when you do “Seinfeld,” you have to do every word as written — there is no Improv going on; you just have to stick to the script and do it.

That’s what I understood it to be, but it really wasn’t that. It was a four-camera show, which means you rehearsed it like a play all week, and the great thing was, Jerry [Seinfeld] was open to anything all week — you could try anything. Once it was the day before tape night and the script was locked down, then he wanted to have tried what you wanted to try and then lock it in. The fact we were so free to try anything all week was just great.

On that note, it makes me think about when I did something in rehearsal and everyone just lost it and was just laughing so hard, and we had to stop. Then, I did it again and tried it a different way. [Jerry] was like, “What are you doing?!” and I was like, “I thought I’d try it a different way.” And he just goes, “No, you have that one.”

He had a tremendous comedy button; he knew what was funny. So, if you did do something great, he would just go, “Lock that one in.” But you had freedom to try anything you wanted to try. I don’t think people perceived the show that way; I think they thought it was every period and every comma.

The other great part of working on “Seinfeld,” quite frankly, was just the four of them. When you break it down, you’ve got Jason [Alexander], one of the great character actors and one of the great characters in the history of television. Michael Richards, one of the great clowns of our time. Then you’ve got Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] who is like the Lucille Ball of her time. Working with the four of them … was just insane.

I was lucky enough to be part of that circle of ancillary characters. The reason those characters exist is because of Jerry, because he was not threatened and he wanted the funniest people on his show — he created that circle of insanity. Jerry also had a thing where, life was too short, so if someone was a jerk — they could have the best show in the world, but they weren’t coming back.

Once we got to the finale, which was basically a reunion show, not only was everyone good, but they were great people, too.

<strong>What are you working on now?</strong>

As we are in the pandemic, I’m doing a bunch of Zoom shows. During the holidays, I did a lot of corporate holiday shows on Zoom. And I’m doing a lot of standup online — it’s challenging; you’re not getting a lot of laughs back, but I enjoy it.

I also am working on an HBO Max animated series that’s going to be on soon called “10-Year-Old Tom.” It’s basically, what if kids dealt with things the stupid way adults do?

I also am starting a podcast called “The Game Within the Game,” where I have guests on, and they [discuss] a game that meant something in their lives, whether it be Game 6 of the ‘86 Mets, or it could be a game from last week. Any game that meant something to them.

Then, we go over “When was that game?” and “What was that person doing during that game?” and “What was the world doing then?” So, it’s sort of sports-related but also looks at what the world was doing at the time. We’re going to start recording next month.