RANDALL: Organize Your Linen Closet Today!

I have been seeing a lot of posts on Facebook regarding linen closet organizing and folding towels. I thought it would be a good place to start the new year. It doesn’t take long to organize a linen closet because they are usually on the small side.

My career as a professional organizer actually started with a linen closet. My first client was a relative and I was paid to help her organize her condo. We spent most of the first day attacking her linen closet. I am sure it had not been organized in many years, if ever, since she had moved in 10 or more years prior.

Recently, I decided it was time to organize my own linen closet. Does that surprise you that a professional organizer has to reorganize spaces? Life changes and priorities change and, with that, linen closet needs change. In the last few years, I started accumulating essential oil supplies.

This is something new to me. I managed to find spots for all the supplies but it was not necessarily together and easy to find when I wanted something. So that was the deciding factor that I needed to reorganize and put my important essential oil supplies all together and easy to reach in a second.

The first step to organizing your linen closet is to remove everything — yes, I mean everything. As you are removing items, ask yourself a couple questions about your items. First off, do you still need it? If not, put it in the donate or discard pile. If you do still need it, start sorting like items into piles.

As you are removing items, make sure you do not remove entire containers or baskets full of items without going through it all first. You never know what’s hidden in the bottom of the basket that has been there for many years. Throw all those half-filled bottles of stuff away. If you have not used it up yet, then you most likely never will.

So, as you are piling like items together – towels, wash clothes, bed linens, etc. – it should make you see how much you have of one category and also recognize that maybe you do not need so much.

My relative had 27 bath towels. My family of five didn’t even have that many. Did I mention she was single? She never realized she had so many towels until we pulled them all out and stacked them into a pile together. You will be surprised at how much excess you have that is not necessary.

One of the piles you are going to have is for all the containers you currently use in the linen closet but have emptied and disposed of half the stuff. These containers can be reused and relabeled for the items you are keeping. I did exactly that when I organized my linen closet.

I had an excess of toiletry bags for travel but realized I had two favorites and ended up getting rid of the others – it cleared out half of one shelf which made room for the bin of essential oils.

I am going to end with how I fold my towels. Maybe you are not interested, but I challenge you to tri-fold your towels instead of just folding them in half. You will be amazed at how much less space they seem to take up once they are tri-folded. You can stack them much higher and neater when they are tri-folded and they will not slide off. You can search for a video on how to tri-fold your towels if you need to.