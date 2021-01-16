United Way's new program focuses on race, equity

United Way of Illinois is launching a “21 Week Equity Challenge” this week. After a year of unrest and strife, this free, online learning program will provide lessons and resources for Illinoisans to learn about racial issues and systemic inequalities together.

“Our association, in partnership with local United Ways, is so excited to be taking this journey with our communities,” said director of public policy and advocacy for United Way of Illinois, Eithne McMenamin, in a news release.

“This is an excellent opportunity to learn — personally and professionally — have necessary conversations and equip our communities to engage meaningfully in the work of racial understanding and healing.”

The United Way of Illinois’ 21 Week Equity Challenge encourages individuals, families, friends and co-workers to have racial equity conversations to gain a deeper understanding about the effect systemic racism and inequality have on our state and in our local communities. United Way’s goal is to help create a stronger, more equitable Illinois economy and stronger, more inclusive Illinois communities.

“We have already seen significant interest among Kankakee and Iroquois county residents who have pledged to join the 21 Week Equity Challenge, including leaders in business, education, healthcare and government,” said executive director of United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois counties Kerstin Rust.

“This Equity Challenge has great potential to build momentum for future conversations that lead to equitable outcomes for local communities.”

Rust continued by explaining the challenge offers a safe space for community members to gain a deeper understanding of equity issues.

“My hope is that participants will feel more comfortable talking about race and gain tools that enable them to advocate for equity both at work and at home in their daily lives.”

From Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 18) to Juneteenth (June 19), participants will complete weekly learning assignments about equity, racism, bias and more. The 15-minute assignments include readings, videos and questions for participants to consider. Upon completion, they will receive a digital certificate and tips and tools to help continue the conversation in their local community.

The 21 Week Equity Challenge is supported by Healing Illinois, the State of Illinois, The Chicago Community Trust and United Way of Illinois. The weekly curriculum was designed by United Way of Champaign, using evolving content originally created by United Way of Washtenaw County in Michigan. New challenge content will be released on a weekly basis.

United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois counties joins United Way of Illinois and 43 other local United Ways across the state to embark on the 21 Week Equity Challenge. United Way staff and leadership will participate, as well as corporate partners, volunteers and donors.

“Building an equitable community requires commitment from everyone. My hope is that, following this challenge, more people in our community will shift their mindset, replacing questions like, ‘What will someone else do?’ and instead begin to ask of themselves, ‘What must I do?’” Rust said. “Our team has accepted the challenge. We invite you to join, too.”

You can participate by going to <a href="https://www.unitedwayillinois.org/equity-challenge" target="_blank">unitedwayillinois.org/equity-challenge</a>.