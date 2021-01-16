Library Life: Jan. 16 - 22

Find out what’s new this week at the libraries across Kankakee County. Note that libraries may be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

Bourbonnais resumed regular library hours with social distancing in effect and drop offs being accepted only at the return bin outside.

• Toddler Town — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.

• Kids Trivia: All About Animals! — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

Only curbside pick-up is available (during regular library hours), and all events are virtual unless otherwise noted.

• Garden Chat Zoom Book Club — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.

• Wednesday Morning Book Club — 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.

• Social Issues Book Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.

<strong>Edwin Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

Only curbside pick-up is available (during regular library hours), and computer services are available by appointment.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• Because of COVID-19, Grant Park Library is offering free library cards to all children in the Grant Park School District for the remaining school year.

• Grant Park Book Club meets the third Thursday of every month at 9 a.m.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

Only curbside pick-up is available (during regular library hours), and all events are virtual unless otherwise noted. Print services also are available for curbside pick-up by phone order.

• Winter Reading at Kankakee Public Library — Participants up to 17 years old can complete a BINGO sheet of challenges for the month-long program that runs through Feb. 6. To sign up, call the Youth Services department at 815-937- 6960

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

Only curbside pick-up is available (during regular library hours), and all events are virtual unless otherwise noted.

• Storytime — 10:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday on Facebook.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

A maximum of 10 patrons are allowed in the building at one time. Curbside pick-up is available (during regular library hours), and all events are virtual unless otherwise noted.

• Storytime with Ms. Jen — available online at all times.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Family Day — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday. The day includes exercise, reading, crafts and snacks.

<strong>For more information and to sign up for events, go to: </strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org | 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org | 815-932-6245

<strong>Edwin Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org | 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library | 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org | 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org | 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org | 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook | 815-944-8609