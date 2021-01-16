A TAYLOR MADE LIFE: TV, we need to talk

For my New Year’s resolution, I opted to try to watch less movies and TV. In retrospect, this would be a better goal for when the weather is actually nice, but we’re here now, so I might as well try.

This is the polar opposite of what I’ve done in years past — let me explain what that used to look like. One of my defining characteristics is I love film and TV; so much so my original life dream was to be an actor.

In my late teens and early 20s, I worked as an extra and stand-in on a number of TV shows that were filmed in Chicago. While I loved the experience, the environment had a tendency to be exhausting.

That coupled with the fact I’m fairly soft-spoken and shy made it a little hard to stand out during auditions. It’s worth noting that, during this time, I had an epiphany that writing was my true passion, and that kicked off a series of events that has led me here today. I digress.

As I was saying, I love movies and TV. However, for the longest time, I kept running into a recurring experience where someone would ask me if I had seen a famous movie, and more than half the time my answer would be “No.” This then would be followed by, “but I’ll add it to my list.”

This list — which was an actual thing — kept growing longer and longer until one day I finally decided to put an end to the growth and set a goal to watch 50 new (to me) movies in one year. I hit that goal, and the next year, I upped it to 100.

I hit that and then some (I believe the final number was 165 in 365 days). Finally, I had checked off some classics including the original “Star Wars” trilogy, “The Lion King” and “Annie Hall.”

After watching 215 movies in just two years, I was a little burnt out on cinema. So, I switched to the next best thing (or, arguably the better thing in recent years) and decided to chip away at shows I had been meaning to watch.

Because of the bevy of great TV that is now so easily accessible, plus many months with not much else to do, I watched 17 shows from beginning to end during the course of 2020. This does not include keeping up with other shows I watch and reruns of my favorites. (And, if you’re wondering, “Does she actually keep lists of all of this nonsense?” Yes, yes I do.)

Finally, I had come to a point in which everything was starting to run together, and I had little to no recall of plot lines, both from TV shows and movies. I asked myself why I was spending so much time plowing through footage rather than just sprinkling it in over time?

It became a quantity-over-quality situation, and that is something I generally am opposed to. So, this is what led to my resolution to stop watching so much and find other ways to entertain my brain.

Ever since I wrapped up my final binge watch (shoutout to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), I’ve had more time to read, write and work on little art projects — a trifecta of things I love as much as film and TV. This also has kept me from scrolling through my phone, which is another change I wanted to make this year.

I’m putting into action what I’ve known for years — everything in moderation. I hope to continue spreading out my energy and not focusing it all on staring at screens, but we shall see. But so I can still get my fix, feel free to email me for movie or show recommendations.