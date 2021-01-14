Services to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

KANKAKEE — Two celebrations are planned in the community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

First, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, Second Baptist Church will host the Coretta Scott King Music Celebration via zoom. Orbert Davis and Mark Ingram will receive awards during the online event.

To join the Zoom event, call 312-626-6799 and enter ID 89264366002. The password is 158490.

Then at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church will be host a Happy Birthday Celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The online event will include interfaith prayers and an ecumenical service with the Rev. Ronald Bartlett as the keynote speaker. The winner of a Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced.

To join, find Kankakee’s Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/ziongatekankakee" target="_blank">Facebook</a> or <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_JAiADxG9vlqTeXm4hk5AA" target="_blank">YouTube</a>.

— Daily Journal staff report