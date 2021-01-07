Merchant Street gallery seeks artist entries

Daily Journal Staff Report

Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism is looking for artist entries for the next exhibit “Faces.” The gallery is seeking artwork from artists on the autism spectrum. Submissions are due on Jan. 19 and the art will be hung on Jan. 21 to be on display from Jan. 22 through March 2.

Submitted pieces can be in any medium, the maximum size is 6-feet by 10-feet. The work must be original to the artist submitting the piece. The art will then be on display and available for sale through the gallery.

For more information on submissions, call 815-685-9057 or email info@merchantstreetartgallery.org. Merchant Street Art Gallery is located at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Keep an eye out for the February/March edition of Lifestyles of Kankakee County as one of Merchant Street Art Gallery’s participants will be featured as the edition’s Local Artist.