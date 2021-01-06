5 Facts About Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Being that Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, it seemed only fitting to make this week’s 5 Things all about Dr. King and his legacy. With the help of History.org, the following are five facts you might not know about the “I have a dream” speechmaker.

<strong>1 King entered college at the age of 15</strong>

King, an incredibly gifted student, skipped grades nine and 12 and was able to enroll at Morehouse College in 1944 at the age of 15. This college was the alma mater of his father and maternal grandfather. While his father, grandfather and great-grandfather before him were all Baptist ministers, this was not the path King intended to follow. However, Morehouse president Benjamin E. Mays inspired a new interest in theology, and King was ordained as a student before graduating with a degree in sociology.

<strong>2 The famous ‘I have a dream’ speech was not King’s first at the Lincoln Memorial</strong>

The first speech Dr. King gave on the steps of the memorial was during the Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom on May 17, 1957. The crowd, estimated to be between 15,000 and 30,000, heard firsthand the speech on the topic of voting rights. This speech helped accelerate him as a civil rights leader.

<strong>3 King went to jail about 30 times</strong>

According to the King Center, the civil rights leader went to jail 29 times. He was arrested for acts of civil disobedience and on trumped-up charges, such as when he was jailed in Montgomery, Ala., in 1956 for driving 30 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.

<strong>4 The only other American to have his birthday observed as a national holiday is ...</strong>

George Washington. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill that created a federal holiday to honor Dr. King. The holiday, first commemorated in 1986, is celebrated on the third Monday in January, near Dr. King’s actual birthday of Jan. 15.

<strong>5 An attempt was made on King’s life a decade before his assassination</strong>

In 1958, Dr. King was in Harlem for a book signing when he was approached by Izola Ware Curry. She asked if he was Martin Luther King Jr. When Dr. King said yes, Curry said, “I’ve been looking for you for five years” and plunged a 7-inch letter opener into his chest, the tip of the blade stopping along his aorta. Dr. King underwent hours of surgery, and surgeons later told him just one sneeze could have punctured the aorta and killed him.