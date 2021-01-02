5 ways to get organized in the new year

A new year is upon us and it is the perfect time to refresh and re-organize. In addition to setting resolutions and goals, getting yourself organized will help set the tone for the year. There are a number of simple things you can do your future self will thank you for.

<strong>1Get to planning</strong>

This is an enormous help in keeping a busy life in order. Some people like to go all out with hand-designed bullet journals, but a simple pocket calendar with a place to write appointments, notes and to-do lists is just as effective. Take 30 minutes to sit down and write down all important dates you know will be on tap this year (birthdays, anniversaries, doctor appointments, etc.)

<strong>2 Get to taxes</strong>

Having one set place for your tax information will help you when Uncle Sam comes back around to collect his annual wages. Get this put together as early as possible so you’re not scrambling on April 14. Having folders in your inbox and on your desktop dedicated to just taxes will help with organization.

<strong>3 Get to cleaning</strong>

Why wait until spring to do a solid cleaning? While you’re taking down Christmas decorations, take the opportunity to clean the house and get rid of items you no longer use. Trash and recycle what’s necessary and donate any items that are gently used. Having a clean space at the start of the year will help set the tone for continuous organization.

<strong>4 Get to filing</strong>

Are you one of those people who has hundreds of unread emails? Take 30 minutes to clean out your inbox and unsubscribe to email newsletters you no longer want or need. Hitting that unsubscribe button feels way better than it should. Make folders in your inbox to place the right emails in the right place so you can find them easily later.

<strong>5 Get to prepping</strong>

Have you always dreamed of being one of those people who meal preps each weekend for the next week? This could be you — you just need to start! Look on Pinterest for meal prepping ideas, and head to the grocery store. After planning out a week’s worth of meals once, you will be more inclined to keep it going for the rest of the year.