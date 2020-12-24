Dec. 26 & 27: What's happening this weekend

This weekend, Dec. 25 to 27, Christmas Day will be the star of the show. However, there are ways to keep celebrating the season even after Santa heads for home. Check out these upcoming events that will keep you merry and bright.

<strong>Holiday at Hogwarts</strong>

A night of magical and socially distanced fun will be held at the fully decorated, Holiday Hogwarts-themed Bennett-Curtis House. From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, attendees will experience a fully immersive “Harry Potter” experience that includes a scavenger hunt, trivia, food and more. The event is for all ages and costumes are encouraged. For tickets and additional information, visit <a href="https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-at-hogwarts-wizard-themed-dinner-tickets-124142681101?fbclid=IwAR2QWDaPiptZ5NURHRpWGWmI37vO0WemSB1Gf0EV-YuDIQgWkrXEg1gbAjk" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/holidayhogwartstbch</a>. The Bennett-Curtis House is located at 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park.

<strong>The AcoustiSharks at Steam Hollow</strong>

From 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Steam Hollow Brewing Co. will be hosting a performance by The AcoustiSharks. This is the band’s final performance of the year. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit Steam Hollow on Facebook. The brewery is located at 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno.

<strong>Harvest Moon’s Lighted Lane Christmas Display</strong>

If you’re looking to escape town for the day, head to Gibson City. Just under an hour outside of Kankakee sits the Harvest Moon Drive-In Movie Theatre at 1175 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. While they have stopped showing films for the 2020 season, the theater is exhibiting their brand-new Lighted Lane Christmas light display. Running from dusk to midnight daily through Dec. 31, the entrance area of the Harvest Moon will have a festive makeover. The theater has decorated with thousands of sparking lights on the trees, poles, screen, marquee and driveway for all to enjoy when driving by the theater on Route 47. Some of the light displays will dance to music as well. For more information, visit <a href="https://www.harvestmoondrivein.com" target="_blank">harvestmoondrivein.com</a>.