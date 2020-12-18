Vinyl albums break records; where to buy LPs locally

This year, vinyl records have outsold CDs in the United States for the first time since the 1980s.

Vinyl records accounted for $232.1 million of music sales in the first half of the year, compared to CDs, which brought in only $129.9 million, according to Nielsen Music and MRC Data’s midyear report. As the year continued, they found vinyl sales went through the roof for Black Friday, with 1.25 million albums sold between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3.

For years, vinyl records were serving as a dust-collecting item more so than a collector’s item. But just as fashion is cyclical, the same has become true of nostalgic items and retro designs. Aside from places such as eBay and record shops that were few and far between, it used to be that vinyl albums only could be found at garage sales and flea markets.

Now, they’re available at many resale and antique shops, as well as a number of places online. Vinyl pressings from current music superstars, such as Ariana Grande, as well as new pressings from longtime icons such as the Beatles and Queen, even can be found at big chain stores such as Target and Best Buy.

Rick Welch, owner of Rick’s Relics on 66 at 116 N. Water St., Wilmington, said he noticed more vinyl-seeking foot traffic in his antique store after last Christmas, as turntables had been a popular gift. Welch initially only had vinyl albums for sale because he was selling turntables but eventually began carrying a bigger inventory as records became more of a sought-out item.

“It started out that I was selling maybe 10 or 20 albums a month,” Welch said. “Now, it’s three to four hundred.”

Welch originally had a few hundred albums on hand but now has more than 4,000 different titles on the shop’s floor, with 2,000 more in the basement’s stock. He has about 3,000 duplicate titles, so if a record sells, he can replace it in his inventory.

While he sells newer pressings, most shoppers come into the store in search of original albums, Welch said.

“Most of the people that come into my store are looking for the old, the analog,” explained Welch, who said older albums have a deeper sound to them in comparison to the new pressings. “People are looking for the albums that sound more like they came from a [cassette] tape.”

The store welcomes many young vinyl shoppers, in their teens and 20s. However, it’s not necessarily the current artists they are looking for.

“I am surprised at the amount [of these shoppers] that are buying ‘60s and ‘70s stuff,” Welch said. “I mean, this stuff was old when their parents were teenagers. They’re buying stuff that their grandparents used to listen to.”

The popular artists requested in the store are of the rock and roll genre, such as the Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Elvis. But there often are requested titles that surprise Welch, such as a young man who stops by often in search of the likes of Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

Welch, who is offering curbside pick-up for call-in orders, also noted he receives an influx in calls requesting certain titles when something newsworthy happens in the music industry, such as the death or arrest of an artist.

More and more stores are carrying not only albums but different styles and calibers of turntables, and it seems that this resurfacing trend is not going away anytime soon. Now, we sit and wait for the resurgence of Laserdiscs.

<p dir="ltr"><span><strong>Goodwill </strong></span>

<p dir="ltr">455 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais

<p dir="ltr"><strong>Indian Oaks Antique Mall</strong>

<p dir="ltr">1300 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais

<p dir="ltr"><strong>Rick’s Relics on 66</strong>

<p dir="ltr"><span>116 N. Water St., Wilmington </span>

<p dir="ltr"><strong>Ross's Chicago Records </strong>

<p dir="ltr">1260 N. Kennedy Drive, Kankakee