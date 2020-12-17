Dec. 18-20: What’s happening this weekend

It’s the last weekend before Christmas and local businesses and organizations are doing their part to get residents into the spirit of the season. This weekend, Dec. 18 through 20, a number of events are being held across the county and there’s something for everyone on Santa’s list.

<strong>Santa at Northfield Square</strong>

Santa Claus is coming to town — to Northfield Square Mall to be exact. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Santa will be in the mall for photos with everyone on his list. Reservations are encouraged and photo packages are available to order ahead of time. Visit <a href="https://tinyurl.com/santanorthfield2020" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/santanorthfield2020</a> for reservations, photo information and safety guidelines. Northfield Mall is located at 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais.

<strong>Christmas Lights Drive-thru</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, catch a drive-thru style Christmas lights display at Bishop McNamara Catholic School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee. Participants can celebrate the faith, joy and spirit of Christmas as they drive through the BMCS Kankakee site parking lot to view various light displays from school families. The event is free and open to the public.

<strong>Winter Outerwear and Toy Giveaway</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Choices Youth Outreach International will be hosting a winter outerwear and Christmas toy giveaway at Morning Star Baptist Church’s youth center. The event is still looking for donations and volunteers. For details, call Maurice Shelton 815-386-3246 or Brenda Ervin 815-685-0106. Morning Star Baptist Church Youth Center is located at 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Pajama Party</strong>

Starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, The Looney Bin will be hosting a pajama party event. Enjoy hot chocolate, popcorn, cookies and fudge while watching Christmas movies on the big screen. For more information, visit The Looney Bin on Facebook. The event will be at 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Merry Christmas at High Point</strong>

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, High Point Golf Club will be hosting a Christmas celebration the whole family can enjoy. After a breakfast and visit with Santa, Kimcoctions Makery will be on site for a sock gnome craft. To reserve a spot for the craft, tickets are available at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/HighPointChristmas" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/HighPointChristmas</a>. The event will be at 309 High Point Drive, Essex.

<strong>David’s Bazaar at The Fall Markets</strong>

From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Steam Hollow Brewing Co. will have craft booths, holiday decor, video gaming, football on the screens, live music, food and drink. Market vendors include Faith’s Farm, Plunder Jewelry, DoTerra Oils, Little Angels Secret, Scentsy, Riley’s Holiday Threading & Cross Stitch, Believe Customer Glitter, Knockout Designs from the Heart, Eat, Sleep, Craft, Repeat, Tim’s Hand and Kim’s Touch, Goat Trax Farms, From Head to Bows and Gypsy Warrior. A live performance from David’s Bazaar will begin at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages (and canines, too). For more information, visit Steam Hollow on Facebook. The brewery is located at 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno.

<strong>Holiday at Hogwarts</strong>

A night of magical and socially distanced fun will be held at the fully decorated, Holiday Hogwarts-themed Bennett-Curtis House. From 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, attendees will experience a fully immersive “Harry Potter” experience that includes a scavenger hunt, trivia, dinner and more. The event is for all ages and costumes are encouraged. For tickets and additional information, visit <a href="https://tinyurl.com/holidayhogwartstbch" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/holidayhogwartstbch</a>. The Bennett-Curtis House is located at 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park.