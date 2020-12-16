BBCHS grad conquers competitiveness of vet school

While many children dream of becoming a veterinarian when they are young, only a few follow this path due to the academic rigors and emotional challenges that come from working with animals. Knowing the anatomy of everything from a mouse to an elephant is no small feat and is something that Dr. Allison Bechtel, a Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate, has accomplished.

“Getting into veterinary school is very competitive as there are only 32 accredited programs across the country which is vastly different from the amount of accredited human medical schools, [which is] 155,” said Bechtel.

She attended veterinary school at University of Illinois University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine from 2014 to 2018. This was followed by a one-year small animal rotating internship at VCA Alameda East in Denver, Colo., and another one-year small animal medicine internship at VCA West Coast in Fountain Valley, Calif. She began her Small Animal Internal Medicine Residency at U of I’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital in July 2020, and is expected to complete the program in June 2023.

Bechtel explained the process of getting into and completing veterinary school is extremely competitive, as is obtaining a residency after completion. Acceptance into a veterinary school program requires a bachelor’s degree (in any subject area) and each applicant also has to complete the prerequisite courses which vary from school to school.

There is a national application, VMCAS (Veterinary Medicine Centralized Application Service), that needs to be completed during the summer months, and most schools also require their own adjunctive application requiring an additional written essay and forms. Interviews for the schools are held during December and January, and then letters of acceptance are mailed in February during the normal application cycle.

Once accepted, students will begin their program during the fall semester of that same year. Due to the competitive nature of the program and a limited number of spots available, more than half of applicants do not get accepted.

Being selected for a residency position is even more competitive, due to the limited spots available across the world. There are 55 accredited Small Animal Internal Medicine Residency positions available worldwide for the 2020-2021 application cycle, with each program admitting between one and three applicants each year. There are less than 165 worldwide positions available for more than 500 applicants.

Before entering a residency position, eligibility is contingent on graduating from an accredited veterinary school, followed by successful completion of an approved rotating internship or at least five years of private practice experience.

“Just the experience of being accepted into such a competitive program has been life-altering and has set me up to achieve my career goals as a board certified small animal internal medicine specialist,” said Bechtel, who advised that gaining hands-on experience ahead of application is helping for potential vet students.

Bechtel’s specialty is one that encompasses numerous diseases. She explained that a small animal internist specializes in diseases that involve dysfunction of any of the internal organs in addition to endocrine disorders, immune-mediated disorders and infectious diseases. Although the specialty does not primarily focus on disorders of the skin, eyes, heart and nervous system, oftentimes these systems are involved, which requires knowledge of their pathology.

“The main goal of an internist is to find the diagnosis and manage its course in the face of other concurrent diseases as most of our patients are older with chronic comorbidities,” Bechtel said. “We are often presented with cases with nebulous clinical signs (lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, anorexia) and have the use the clues provided within the history, physical exam, blood work and imaging findings to find the underlying cause and institute the appropriate treatment which can certainly be challenging in patients who cannot tell us what is wrong.”

Bechtel is always on call for her hospitalized patients and shared that she works six to seven days per week and averages about 80 hours of work in a week, which doesn’t include time spent on paperwork, case review, course work for school and studying. While the rigors can be exhausting, Bechtel describes the work as “incredibly rewarding.”

When it comes to pets, Dr. Allison Bechtel offered advice for pet owners, both current and potential, and stated that veterinary care for animals is an expense that should be carefully considered prior to obtaining a pet.

“One of the single most important things pet owners can do for their pets is making sure they have adequate preventative care and obtain pet insurance early on. I personally recommend TruPanion as they cover preexisting conditions,” said Bechtel.

Preventative care involves getting the recommended vaccines in a timely manner, spaying and neutering pets within the first year of life and having annual veterinary visits for wellness exams.

She added that animals are prey species which makes them inherently good at hiding illness until they are really sick. Annual wellness examinations allow veterinarians to detect subtle problems and monitor trends within their blood work to help detect serious illness sooner, oftentimes improving their overall prognosis.

“In the field of veterinary medicine, since our patients cannot talk, we rely heavily on owner reported history, physical examinations and diagnostic testing,” Bechtel explained. “Even if you think a small detail is not important, it may be the one clue that points us in the right direction. The more details we have, the easier it is for us to help you and your pet in the most efficient way.”

She added that obtaining videos of abnormal behavior is also one of the single most helpful things owners can do as pets often have adrenaline when they are at the hospital, covering up what’s being seen at home.

“Help us help your pet by having your pet evaluated at the first sign of illness," she said.

For a full Q&A with Dr. Allison Bechtel, visit daily-journal.com.