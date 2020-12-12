Houses in Bradley, Bourbonnais light up with Christmas decor

This is not only the most wonderful time of the year but also the time of year when homeowners tend to see an uptick in their electric bills. It’s all for a fun reason, as homes are transformed into winter wonderlands for the Christmas season. In Bourbonnais and Bradley, village officials are encouraging residents to decorate their homes as part of Christmas decorating contests.

Bourbonnais’ contest, “A Holly Jolly Holiday Lighting Contest,” sponsored by Brandon Casey’s Comfort Crew and ComEd, has closed its submission process and voting has commenced. Community viewing of the houses began Dec. 4 and will run through Christmas Day.

A Google Maps directory of each featured house can be found at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/y3b5dock" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/y3b5dock</a>.

This is the first decorating contest the village has held for Christmastime and is meant to help residents celebrate the holiday spirit during a difficult time.

“After postponing the Chocolate Tour due to COVID-19, we wanted to offer an alternative and safe event for individuals and families to enjoy this winter,” said Mayor Paul Schore in a news release. “Whether you want to dress up your home for the holidays or simply drive around viewing the lights, this gives our community a positive and safe experience this season.”

Official judging will take place in the traditional and themed categories. The category of People’s Choice is taking place on the Village of Bourbonnais’ Facebook page, where voting will end Sunday and a winner will be announced. All additional winners will be announced on the village’s Facebook page. First place will receive a $100 Visa gift card, second place a $50 Visa gift card and third place a $25 Visa gift card.

<strong>Bradley lights up the night</strong>

Residents still can enter Bradley’s second annual Christmas house decorating contest, with an entry deadline of 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Deputy clerk Kym Nelson said once all entries are received, a panel of judges will choose the winners of the contest. Between this weekend and next weekend, village members involved with the contest will be photographing the decorated houses of contest participants to share online. After receiving all of the entries, the village will create a map residents can follow to see the houses for themselves.

“We want to continue to add to the festive holiday,” said Nelson, who noted this contest is a way to continue holiday celebrations after the village’s annual Christmas parade, which took place last weekend. The parade was turned into a drive-thru event as an extra safety precaution, and Nelson said driving by to look at the decorated houses is another safe and COVID-friendly event.

Last year’s event received between 15 and 20 entries in total, and Nelson said they already have surpassed 15 entries this year, with more coming in.

“I feel like as we are driving through the village, there are so many more decorations out,” Nelson said. “Even if they don’t enter the contest, it seems the residents are getting more into the season with their decorations.”

The contest is open to Village of Bradley residents only, and entries can be submitted at Village Hall, 147 S. Michigan Ave., or via email at feedback@bradleyil.org. Winners will be announced Dec. 23. Entry forms and additional information can be found at <a href="https://www.bradleyil.org/events/christmas-house-decorating-contest" target="_blank">bradleyil.org/events/christmas-house-decorating-contest/</a>.

Addresses of entries in the Village of Bourbonnais’ “A Holly Jolly Holiday Lighting Contest" include the following:

<ul><li>358 Centennial Court</li><li>861 Gettysburg Court</li><li>51 Jordan Drive</li><li>38 Bonds Drive</li><li>58 Hilltop Drive</li><li>680 Peony Lane</li><li>1225 Patriot Way</li><li>715 Tremont St.</li><li>610 Halfway Road</li><li>555 Highpoint Circe N.</li><li>1805 Mid Court Drive</li><li>1953 Summerfield Lane</li><li>2023 Summerfield Lane</li><li>1975 Brook Stone Drive</li><li>430 Stone Cutter Drive</li><li>2042 Craftsman Ave.</li><li>1687 Jennifer Drive</li><li>1529 Stefanie Lane</li><li>1087 Yale Ave.</li><li>280 E. Bethel Drive</li><li>766 Cherokee Drive</li><li>416 E. Grand Drive</li><li>409 Blanchette Ave.</li><li>800 E. Margaret Lane</li><li>917 Percy Drive</li><li>27 Exeter Turn</li><li>19 Castle Coombe Drive</li><li>355 Briarcliff Lane</li><li>1200 Stratford Drive W</li><li>115 Barrington Drive</li><li>1440 Middlebury Court</li><li>1520 Southhampton Drive</li><li>1319 Mill Pond Road</li><li>449 Jeremy Drive</li><li>633 Jeremy Drive</li></ul>

