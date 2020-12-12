Dec. 12-13: What’s happening this weekend

As the calendar inches closer to Christmas, people and businesses are doing their part to make the season merry and bright. This weekend, Dec. 12 and 13, several events are taking place around town that will help residents get into the holiday spirit. Some events also will provide the opportunity to support local businesses.

<strong>Winter Wander</strong>

The Kankakee Public Library, the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee Development Corporation will be hosting Winter Wander from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Kankakee. The event is designed for residents to discover and support local businesses. Shoppers who visit at least six participating locations will have a chance to win a Kindle Fire, gift cards and additional prizes. Participants can pick up a punch card at either Moon Cookie Gallery in the Clock Tower Centre or Burfield + Remington in The Majestic. Go to the 2020 Winter Wander Facebook event page for more information.

<strong>Shopping at the museum</strong>

The Kankakee County Museum will be opening its store from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for shopping opportunities. The museum itself will remain closed and shoppers are required to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols. The museum is at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a>.

<strong>Sip and Paint classes</strong>

Top Notch Knots & Pots will be hosting a Holiday Ornaments Sip and Paint class at 6 p.m. Saturday. The class is $25 with all supplies included, and participants will be painting three different ornaments. At 1 p.m. Sunday, Top Notch will be hosting a Gnome Hug Plate Sip and Paint, which is $40 for the class and supplies. To reserve a spot for either class, call 815-573-5564. The store is at 1260 Larry Power Road in Bourbonnais. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/TNKnotsNPots" target="_blank">facebook.com/TNKnotsNPots</a>.

<strong>Ugly Christmas Sweater party</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. is hosting an Ugly Christmas Sweater party from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. There will be live music from MoonDogs, a variety of food options and a prize for the ugliest outfit. Earlier that same day, Steam Hollow will be hosting its chili cook-off from 3 to 5 p.m. The brewery is at 450 S. Spruce St. Unit C, in Manteno. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.steamhollowbrewing.com" target="_blank">steamhollowbrewing.com</a>.

<strong>Sip & Shop event</strong>

Flight 102 Wine Bar is hosting its Sip & Shop event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Local small businesses will be participating, including Made for Me Boutique, The Harman House, Gracie Pie Apothecary and Kathi Eastman Designs & Knockin’ on Holiday’s Door. All shoppers will be entered in a raffle basket. Flight 102 is located at 565 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.flight102winebar.com" target="_blank">flight102winebar.com</a>.