City of Kankakee creating free recipe eBook for holidays

Food tends to be the shining star of the show every holiday season. Celebrations might look a bit different this year, there are still ways for food to reign supreme.

The City of Kankakee is offering a unique way for residents to share their love of holiday food favorites, all while keeping in line with social distancing protocols.

The “Love My City, Love My Recipe: Community Holiday eBook” will be a collection of recipes for Kankakee residents by Kankakee residents.

The holiday campaign kicked off before Thanksgiving and will run through Dec. 21. Kankakee residents who wish to participate can submit their favorite holiday recipe at citykankakee-il.gov in the following categories: drinks, appetizers, soup and salad, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Recipe submissions are entered through a form on this city’s website. You also can include photos of the prepared dish.

Jasmyne Humble, the city’s marketing and communications coordinator, said about a dozen recipes have been submitted so far — a good deal of which are side dishes along with some desserts. Humble noted because the holidays are going to be so different this year, it still is important to bring residents together and share “what makes us us.”

All recipe submissions then will be compiled into a free ebook for the community to share and enjoy.

“Right now, the ebook will be available for free download by Christmas Eve,” Humble said. “Depending on interest and how many submissions are received, hard copies for purchase may become available as well. I encourage everyone to participate.”

Community members who participate also will be entered for a chance to win a $50 gift card for groceries. The winner will be announced on Christmas Day. Humble said they hope the gift card prize serves two roles — to help during these trying times and to give the winner the opportunity to purchase the ingredients to go with their new collection of recipes.

Love My City is a national campaign, and Humble credits Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong for bringing it to Kankakee, which is one of the smallest cities to be represented by the campaign. Earlier this year, the city launched Love My City, Love My Grad, which featured photos on the city’s website of local graduates to celebrate their accomplishments as many in-person graduation ceremonies were canceled.

“We love to cook in my family, and I know many others also have some family favorites,” Wells-Armstrong said. “I look forward to seeing all of the recipes and trying a few out myself. This is a great way for the community to be able to connect with each other during this time and be creative.”

Jasmyne Humble, marketing and communications coordinator for the City of Kankakee, shares a recipe submitted by a Kankakee resident that will be included in the “Love My City, Love My Recipe: Community Holiday eBook.”

<strong>Caramel Corn</strong>

<strong>1 bag microwave popcorn</strong>

<strong>3/4 stick butter</strong>

<strong>1 cup brown sugar</strong>

<strong>2 tbsp. corn syrup</strong>

<strong>1/4 tsp. baking soda</strong>

Cook microwave popcorn. Remove hardtacks from popcorn. Use large bowl to hold popcorn.

In large saucepan, melt butter, brown sugar and corn syrup. Bring all ingredients to a boil while stirring continuously. While still stirring, add baking soda. After baking soda rises, remove from heat and apply caramel to popcorn. Stir popcorn to ensure even coating. Enjoy.

Cook and prep time: About 15 minutes

The City of Kankakee still is collecting recipes for its "Love My City, Love My Recipe" ebook.

You can submit a recipe through the city's website, citykankakee-il.gov. Recipe submissions are entered through a form on the website where photos of the finished product are welcome to be included.

Recipes are sought in the following categories: drinks, appetizers, soup and salad, main dishes, side dishes and desserts.