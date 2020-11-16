RANDALL: Tidy up the bathroom

Lotions and potions. That’s what I call all that stuff in your bathroom that is taking up lots of space. The other day I overheard someone ask, “How much stuff do you have under your bathroom sink?” I had to chuckle and think of all my clients that tend to have too much stuff, especially under the bathroom sink. So this month we are going to talk about organizing the smallest room in your house — the bathroom!

The first thing I need to do is give you permission to toss out, throw away, trash everything in the line of lotions and potions that have a crusty yellow ring around the top or better yet forming a layer on the top of the product.

You all know what I mean. You will never use that item. And if you think you might, think twice because that yellow stuff is probably full of bacteria that would wreak havoc on your face or skin! Also, anything that is expired should be disposed of.

So with any organizing project you first want to purge everything you no longer need, use or love. Get it out of the bathroom. You might find some things that you could give away (please nothing that has been open though). If you did not like the scent of the lotion your mother-in-law gave you last year for Christmas, then you can pretty much realize you never will. You have my permission to pass it on to someone who will appreciate it and use it. But please don’t give it back to the mother-in-law – that might not look so good.

Once everything is out of the bathroom that you don’t want to keep then it’s time to sort what you do want to keep. These items should be piled into categories. Please think twice about keeping every hair product you have just because it’s only ½ or less full. If you haven’t used the product in the last six months to style your hair then I think it should be disposed of. Because you know the next time you go to the hairdresser she or he is going to suggest a new styling product anyway!

Items grouped together stay together much nicer when they are in containers. Sterilite has a great line of small baskets that are extremely sturdy and I use those in my bathroom. You can pick them up at Wal-Mart or Target among other places.

Let’s take a minute to discuss the stuff that lives on your counter tops. I know I like to say that if you use it at least every day it can stay on your kitchen counter or your desktop, however, that rule really cannot apply to your very tiny countertop in the bathroom. What I recommend is that you have a caddy to put all your daily prepping/pampering items in. This way you can pull the caddy out and place it on the counter, do your thing, and then return it to the cabinet. Ta-da, the counter is neat and tidy for 95% of the day!

Some other storage ideas for the bathroom include tri-folding your towels to take up less space in the linen closet. I also like to put my sheet sets together (flat and fitted sheets) inside the pillow case so you never lose them.

So in conclusion, throw out the yucky stuff, store the good stuff together, and go buy a caddy for your everyday stuff. And that’s enough stuff for this month!