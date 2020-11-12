This weekend at the movies: Nov. 12, 2020

<strong>‘Freaky’ — NEW THIS WEEKEND</strong>

R, 101 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> Comedy, horror. After swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, a young girl in high school discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent. Starring Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Uriah Shelton, Misha Osherovich and Celeste O’Connor.

Review by Pam Powell, Reel Talk: “Freaky” gives you plenty of jump-scares, many of which make you laugh at yourself, and Vince Vaughn appears to have a little fun with his role, but in the end (and even this ending is like every other horror movie) it’s just another horror flick that is way too graphically violent.” 2½ stars. <em>Read the full Reel Talk review in Saturday’s Life section</em>.

<strong>‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ — RETURNS THIS WEEKEND</strong>

PG-13, 122 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/adventure, family.</em> Originally released Aug. 1, 2014. Brash space adventurer Peter Quill finds himself the quarry of relentless bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by Ronan, a powerful villain. To evade Ronan, Quill is forced into an uneasy truce with four disparate misfits: gun-toting Rocket Raccoon, treelike-humanoid Groot, enigmatic Gamora, and vengeance-driven Drax the Destroyer. Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, James Gunn and Karen Gillan.

<strong>‘Let Him Go’</strong>

R, 114 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Drama, suspense/thriller.</em> Following the loss of their son, a retired sheriff and his wife leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas. Starring Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Lesley Manville and Booboo Stewart.

<strong>Review by Pam Powell, Reel Talk:</strong> While “Let Him Go” tries your patience at times, the premise of the film continually cuts through your gut as you place yourself in their shoes. Read her full review in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Journal.

<strong>‘Come Play’</strong>

PG-13, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> Oliver is a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver’s devices against him to break into our world, Oliver’s parents must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen. Starring Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.

<strong>Review from IGN:</strong> “‘Come Play’ is a misfire on multiple levels, from the thinly drawn leads to lack of tension. ... its biggest crime is that it’s simply a boring film, which a horror movie that’s essentially about a haunted iPad really cannot afford to be.”

<strong>‘Honest Thief’</strong>

PG-13, 99 mins. <strong>(Cinemark</strong> <strong>Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/adventure,</em> drama. They call him the In and Out Bandit because meticulous thief Tom Carter has stolen $9 million from small-town banks while managing to keep his identity a secret. But after he falls in love with the bubbly Annie, Tom decides to make a fresh start by coming clean about his criminal past, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. Starring Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney, Anthony Ramos and Jeffrey Donovan.

<strong>Review by David Fear, Rolling Stone:</strong> “No one emerges the worse for wear out of this so-so exercise in crime and punishment and explosions ... It’s just that, in a moment when we could really use the sight of a gentleman with a particular set of skills tearing no-goodniks apart, we needed something a lot stronger, savvier, and more fun than this. Honestly.”

<strong>‘The War With Grandpa’</strong>

PG, 141 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> Peter and his grandpa used to be very close, but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. However, grandpa doesn’t give up easily, and it turns into an all-out war between the two. Starring Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, Laura Marano, Uma Thurman and Oakes Fegley.

<strong>Adam Graham, The Detroit News:</strong> “It’s a movie that thinks prank wars are the height of hilarity, so much so that its entire plot is based around one. ... It’s like it was cobbled together on the playground by a group of 8-year-olds living out the fantasies they learned about from cartoons.”

<strong>‘Tenet’</strong>

PG-13, 150 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action, thriller.</em> A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.

<strong>Review from Rolling Stone:</strong> “If anything can put movie junkies back in their multiplex seats — masked, of course, and safely distanced — this groundbreaker is the one to do it.” 4 stars.

<strong>‘Toy Story’</strong>

G, 81 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Family/animation.</em> Originally released Nov. 22, 1995. Woody, a good-hearted cowboy doll who belongs to a young boy named Andy, sees his position as Andy’s favorite toy jeopardized when his parents buy him a Buzz Lightyear action figure. Starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, John Morris and Annie Potts.