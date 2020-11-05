Get your Greek on this weekend

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Kankakee will present its 85th annual Greek Food Festival at the Brickstone Brewery Production Facility, 572 Brewery Lane, Bourbonnais.

The familiar menu lineup will feature three full dinners: juicy shish-kabob (Souvlaki), world-famous Greek chicken and spanakopita (Spinach Pie). There also will be a to-go package of mouth-watering Greek pastries. Each of these four platters is priced at $10.

There also will be Greek music to entertain drive-up customers with local musicians playing live music, a Greek Marketplace of imported grocery favorites and other cultural items for sale and the traditional cash raffle, with winners festively drawn this year on Saint Nicholas Day, Dec. 6.

Brickstone Brewery, just around the corner from the Brickstone Restaurant, will be the site for this drive-thru event. With plenty of room for several lanes of traffic, visitors will be able to drive in, make their selections, pay (cash only) and receive their fresh food in a matter of minutes. Parish members will facilitate all parts of their experience.

All proceeds from this event will benefit Annunciation Church’s ministries, as well as a planned neighborhood beautification program.

Organizers say they hope the community will come out in record numbers.

The Facebook page of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church will have regular updates and news. For further information, call parish pastor Father Nick Greanias at 708-606-1015, Penny Denoyer at 815-937-4026 or any church member.

